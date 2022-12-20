Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says situation in illegally

Putin says situation in illegally annexed parts of Ukraine ‘extremely difficult’ Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said the situation in four areas of eastern Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – that Moscow illegally annexed in September was “extremely difficult”. Russia’s illegal annexation of the four territories, which together make up 15% of Ukraine, marked the largest forcible takeover of territory in Europe since the second world war and was condemned by Kyiv and its western allies as illegal. Russia has suffered acute setbacks in the areas, halting its ambitions. “The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult,” Putin said late on Monday in comments translated by Reuters. Putin’s comments were made on Security Services Day, which is widely celebrated in Russia. Putin also ordered the Federal Security Services (FSB) to step up surveillance of Russian society and the country’s borders to combat what he deemed the “emergence of new threats” from abroad. Updated at 01.15 EST

The time in Kyiv is just coming up to 1pm. Here is a round-up of the days events so far:

“,”elementId”:”02edffcb-361d-430e-9071-3d03ede7a166″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said the situation in four areas of eastern Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – that Moscow illegally annexed in September was “extremely difficult”. Russia’s illegal annexation of the four territories, which together make up 15% of Ukraine, marked the largest forcible takeover of territory in Europe since the second world war and was condemned by Kyiv and its western allies as illegal. Russia has suffered acute setbacks in the areas, halting its ambitions.



EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. “Necessary meeting with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Jordan amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations,” Borrell tweeted ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan.



Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honour its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others – including heroes of this year’s war. Following Moscow’s invasion that has killed or injured untold numbers of civilians and soldiers and pummeled buildings and infrastructure, Ukraine’s leaders have shifted a campaign that once focused on dismantling its Communist past into one of “de-Russification”.



China says Chinese-Russian naval drills beginning on Wednesday aim to “further deepen” cooperation between the sides whose unofficial anti-western alliance has gained strength since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, AP reports. The drills will be held off the coast of Zhejiang province south of Shanghai until next Tuesday, according to a brief notice posted Monday by China’s eastern theatre command under the ruling Communist party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.



Putin was in Belarus on Monday, where he and the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, hardly mentioning the war raging in nearby Ukraine, conducted a late-night joint news conference, Reuters reports. Russian forces used Belarus as a launchpad for their abortive attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in February, and there has been Russian and Belarusian military activity there for months.



Asked about Putin’s comment dismissing the prospect of Russia “absorbing” Belarus, US state department spokesperson Ned Price said it should be treated as the “height of irony”, given it was “coming from a leader who is seeking at the present moment, right now, to violently absorb his other peaceful nextdoor neighbour”. He added that Washington would continue to watch very closely whether or not Belarus would provide additional support to Putin and would respond “appropriately” if it does.



Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, held talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Aleinik, in Minsk ahead of Putin’s visit. The foreign ministers discussed “specific topical issues, the efforts to counter the illegal sanctions of the West, as well as interaction on international platforms”, Belarusian state media cited Belarus’s foreign ministry as saying, as well as having “touched upon trade and economic cooperation matters and the implementation of joint projects”.



Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Georgia on Monday to allow its jailed former president to go abroad for treatment to safeguard his health.

Mikheil Saakashvili, president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013, was initially credited with implementing reforms. He was later sentenced to six years in prison on abuse of power charges his supporters say are politically motivated.



Belarus’s defence ministry said it had completed a series of inspections of its armed forces’ military preparedness, hours ahead of Putin’s visit to Minsk. Weeks of military manoeuvres and inspections have raised fears in Kyiv that Belarus, which acted as a staging post for Russia to launch its invasion of Ukraine in February, could be preparing to take a more active role in the conflict once again.



Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ready for “all possible defence scenarios” against Moscow and its ally. “Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus, is our constant priority,” Zelenskiy said on Sunday after a meeting with Ukraine’s top military command. “We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios.”



“,”elementId”:”32f3a720-57db-4fb2-8880-e4783558babf”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

That’s it from me, Tom Ambrose, for the time being. My colleague Kevin Rawlinson will be along shortly to bring you all the latest news from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“,”elementId”:”223a778e-d95f-4c7e-896d-05c6cf498fc8″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:false,”summary”:true},”blockCreatedOn”:1671532106000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.28 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1671533825000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”05.57 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1671533825000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”05.57 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”05.57″,”title”:”Summary”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 20 Dec 2022 05.57 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 20 Dec 2022 01.01 EST”},{“id”:”63a153ff8f0834f3c057ccf0″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

China says Chinese-Russian naval drills beginning on Wednesday aim to “further deepen” cooperation between the sides whose unofficial anti-western alliance has gained strength since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, AP reports.

The drills will be held off the coast of Zhejiang province south of Shanghai until next Tuesday, according to a brief notice posted Monday by China’s eastern theatre command under the ruling Communist party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

“This joint exercise is directed at demonstrating the determination and capability of the two sides to jointly respond to maritime security threats … and further deepen the China-Russia comprehensive new-era strategic partnership of coordination,” the notice said.

Setting aside decades of mutual distrust, China and Russia have stepped up such drills as part of their aligning of foreign policies. China has refused to criticise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, or even to refer to it as such, has condemned western sanctions against Moscow and has accused Washington and Nato of provoking Vladimir Putin into taking action.

China declared a “no limits” friendship with Russia weeks before the invasion and remains a major customer for Russian oil and gas bought at a heavy discount, although it is not known to have sold military hardware to Moscow.

“,”elementId”:”b9323ff8-0958-4fdf-84a6-5caf956fc018″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1671517183000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”01.19 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1671519126000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”01.52 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1671518598000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”01.43 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”01.43″,”title”:”Chinese-Russian naval drills to ‘further deepen’ ties”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 20 Dec 2022 05.57 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 20 Dec 2022 01.01 EST”},{“id”:”63a150aa8f0816e812ef35aa”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said the situation in four areas of eastern Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – that Moscow illegally annexed in September was “extremely difficult”. Russia’s illegal annexation of the four territories, which together make up 15% of Ukraine, marked the largest forcible takeover of territory in Europe since the second world war and was condemned by Kyiv and its western allies as illegal.

“,”elementId”:”be2afe46-245b-4e12-a05c-95bf3aad21cb”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia has suffered acute setbacks in the areas, halting its ambitions.

“,”elementId”:”7a55c485-eeb2-46d6-9043-45ffa31e4f6c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult,” Putin said late on Monday in comments translated by Reuters.

“,”elementId”:”2f6fd046-26fe-4c0a-aab4-6901a21f6771″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Putin’s comments were made on Security Services Day, which is widely celebrated in Russia. Putin also ordered the Federal Security Services (FSB) to step up surveillance of Russian society and the country’s borders to combat what he deemed the “emergence of new threats” from abroad.

“,”elementId”:”c4fe9d8d-ad1f-432f-95fa-ec86413e69e1″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:true,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1671516330000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”01.05 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1671516910000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”01.15 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1671516447000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”01.07 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”01.07″,”title”:”Putin says situation in illegally annexed parts of Ukraine ‘extremely difficult’”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 20 Dec 2022 05.57 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 20 Dec 2022 01.01 EST”},{“id”:”63a13c608f085e682054395f”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine.

“,”elementId”:”3b69ba7b-99a4-48a9-95bb-b312264d88be”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said the situation in four areas of eastern Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – that Moscow illegally annexed in September was “extremely difficult”. Russia’s illegal annexation of the four territories, which together make up 15% of Ukraine, marked the largest forcible takeover of territory in Europe since the second world war and was condemned by Kyiv and its western allies as illegal. Russia’s ambitions in eastern Ukraine have since ground to a halt, with high-profile retreats from key areas.

Putin’s comments came as Kyiv renewed calls for more weapons after Russian drones hit energy targets on Monday and as fears grow that Moscow’s ally Belarus – to Ukraine’s north – could open a new invasion front against Ukraine.

“,”elementId”:”9dd7f5b5-f847-42d0-bd44-0e3f7bcfab3f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Meanwhile, Ukrainians are marking the 300th day of the war. Below are the key recent developments:

“,”elementId”:”d99e98f4-18e8-41fd-a9de-7b25372fdc79″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“,”elementId”:”f136fe4f-8f61-457a-87c0-163c32db781c”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1671516119000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”01.01 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1671516112000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”01.01 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1671516119000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”01.01 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”01.01″,”title”:”Welcome and summary”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 20 Dec 2022 05.57 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 20 Dec 2022 01.01 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,”theme”:0,”design”:10},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”>

Key events

Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Summary The time in Kyiv is just coming up to 1pm. Here is a round-up of the days events so far: Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said the situation in four areas of eastern Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – that Moscow illegally annexed in September was “extremely difficult”. Russia’s illegal annexation of the four territories, which together make up 15% of Ukraine, marked the largest forcible takeover of territory in Europe since the second world war and was condemned by Kyiv and its western allies as illegal. Russia has suffered acute setbacks in the areas, halting its ambitions.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. “Necessary meeting with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Jordan amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations,” Borrell tweeted ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan.

Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honour its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others – including heroes of this year’s war. Following Moscow’s invasion that has killed or injured untold numbers of civilians and soldiers and pummeled buildings and infrastructure, Ukraine’s leaders have shifted a campaign that once focused on dismantling its Communist past into one of “de-Russification”.

China says Chinese-Russian naval drills beginning on Wednesday aim to “further deepen” cooperation between the sides whose unofficial anti-western alliance has gained strength since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, AP reports. The drills will be held off the coast of Zhejiang province south of Shanghai until next Tuesday, according to a brief notice posted Monday by China’s eastern theatre command under the ruling Communist party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

Putin was in Belarus on Monday, where he and the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, hardly mentioning the war raging in nearby Ukraine, conducted a late-night joint news conference, Reuters reports. Russian forces used Belarus as a launchpad for their abortive attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in February, and there has been Russian and Belarusian military activity there for months.

Asked about Putin’s comment dismissing the prospect of Russia “absorbing” Belarus, US state department spokesperson Ned Price said it should be treated as the “height of irony”, given it was “coming from a leader who is seeking at the present moment, right now, to violently absorb his other peaceful nextdoor neighbour”. He added that Washington would continue to watch very closely whether or not Belarus would provide additional support to Putin and would respond “appropriately” if it does.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, held talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Aleinik, in Minsk ahead of Putin’s visit. The foreign ministers discussed “specific topical issues, the efforts to counter the illegal sanctions of the West, as well as interaction on international platforms”, Belarusian state media cited Belarus’s foreign ministry as saying, as well as having “touched upon trade and economic cooperation matters and the implementation of joint projects”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Georgia on Monday to allow its jailed former president to go abroad for treatment to safeguard his health.

Mikheil Saakashvili, president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013, was initially credited with implementing reforms. He was later sentenced to six years in prison on abuse of power charges his supporters say are politically motivated.

Belarus’s defence ministry said it had completed a series of inspections of its armed forces’ military preparedness, hours ahead of Putin’s visit to Minsk. Weeks of military manoeuvres and inspections have raised fears in Kyiv that Belarus, which acted as a staging post for Russia to launch its invasion of Ukraine in February, could be preparing to take a more active role in the conflict once again.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ready for “all possible defence scenarios” against Moscow and its ally. “Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus, is our constant priority,” Zelenskiy said on Sunday after a meeting with Ukraine’s top military command. “We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios.” That’s it from me, Tom Ambrose, for the time being. My colleague Kevin Rawlinson will be along shortly to bring you all the latest news from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. “Necessary meeting with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Jordan amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations,” Borrell tweeted ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan. “Stressed need to immediately stop military support to Russia and internal repression in Iran. Agreed we must keep communication open and restore JCPOA on basis of Vienna negotiations.”

Jack Watling The Biden administration has crossed a new line in its support for Ukraine, by indicating its willingness to send Patriot air and missile defence systems to aid in the war against Russia. The system – which includes powerful missile interceptors and radar – is likely to prove highly effective for Ukraine, and marks a significant step forward in the scope and complexity of the US’s support. But the gift of such prestige systems will present longer-term challenges for Nato. Joe Biden previously ruled out sending Patriot systems to Ukraine. The shift in policy appears to have arisen from Russia’s extensive targeting of Ukraine’s civilian critical national infrastructure, which has left much of the country without power. Russia is now seeking to obtain Iranian ballistic missiles to bolster its own depleted stocks, and this, combined with ongoing domestic missile production, means these attacks may persist for a long time. Defending Ukraine from missile attacks is now a humanitarian priority. The Patriot is one of the world’s most capable air and missile defence systems. Over the past five years Saudi Arabia has shot down hundreds of Iranian-designed missiles fired by the Houthis using the system. Beyond protecting Ukraine’s cities, the provision of such medium-range air defences may also free up some capacity for Ukraine’s S-300 missile systems, expanding the available air cover over the frontlines.

Damage to buildings in the city of Mariupol, south-eastern Ukraine. A picture taken on Monday shows the Russian-controlled Azov seaport city of Mariupol in south-eastern Ukraine. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images Updated at 04.54 EST

Vladimir Putin released a statement on Russia’s Security Services Day, ordering the federal authorities to step up surveillance at the country’s borders to prevent risks from threats abroad and “traitors” at home. The Russian president went on to say the situation in the illegally annexed parts of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, is “extremely difficult” and ordered security services to ensure the safety of people living there. Putin says situation in illegally annexed parts of Ukraine ‘extremely difficult’ – video

Archie Bland If you’re worried about your screen time, spare a thought for Francis Scarr. Every morning, he settles down in front of his laptop at Broadcasting House and puts on one of Russia-1, Channel One, and NTV, the leading state-controlled TV stations in Russia. He does this for three to four hours every day. “It can get pretty repetitive,” he said. “I’ve got a knack now for knowing when I can skip through the stuff that isn’t as much of interest.” If you immerse yourself in just a fraction of this content via Scarr’s Twitter account, some persistent themes become obvious: bloviating military commentators, Fox News-style presentation, and obscure western news clips cheerfully magnified out of all proportion. There is little question that it is the Kremlin calling the shots. A New York Times story last week quoted an email from the military to state media, providing a misleading video about the March bombing of Mariupol with the message: “Please use in stories.” As the war has worn on, the coverage has changed. “They won’t ever criticise Putin, and with very rare exceptions they won’t criticise the broad strategy,” Scarr said. “But when things started to go wrong on the ground, they had to acknowledge at least part of the reality.”

Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honour its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others – including heroes of this year’s war. Following Moscow’s invasion that has killed or injured untold numbers of civilians and soldiers and pummeled buildings and infrastructure, Ukraine’s leaders have shifted a campaign that once focused on dismantling its Communist past into one of “de-Russification”. The Associated Press reported: Streets that honoured revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin or the Bolshevik Revolution were largely already gone; now Russia, not Soviet legacy, is the enemy. It’s part punishment for crimes meted out by Russia, and part affirmation of a national identity by honouring Ukrainian notables who have been mostly overlooked. Russia, through the Soviet Union, is seen by many in Ukraine as having stamped its domination of its smaller south-western neighbour for generations, consigning its artists, poets and military heroes to relative obscurity, compared with more famous Russians. If victors write history, as some say, Ukrainians are doing some rewriting of their own – even as their fate hangs in the balance. Their national identity is having what may be an unprecedented surge, in ways large and small. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken to wearing a black T-shirt that says: “I’m Ukrainian.” Updated at 02.54 EST

Chinese-Russian naval drills to ‘further deepen’ ties China says Chinese-Russian naval drills beginning on Wednesday aim to “further deepen” cooperation between the sides whose unofficial anti-western alliance has gained strength since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, AP reports. The drills will be held off the coast of Zhejiang province south of Shanghai until next Tuesday, according to a brief notice posted Monday by China’s eastern theatre command under the ruling Communist party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army. “This joint exercise is directed at demonstrating the determination and capability of the two sides to jointly respond to maritime security threats … and further deepen the China-Russia comprehensive new-era strategic partnership of coordination,” the notice said. Setting aside decades of mutual distrust, China and Russia have stepped up such drills as part of their aligning of foreign policies. China has refused to criticise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, or even to refer to it as such, has condemned western sanctions against Moscow and has accused Washington and Nato of provoking Vladimir Putin into taking action. China declared a “no limits” friendship with Russia weeks before the invasion and remains a major customer for Russian oil and gas bought at a heavy discount, although it is not known to have sold military hardware to Moscow. Updated at 01.52 EST

Asked about Putin’s comment dismissing the prospect of Russia “absorbing” Belarus, US state department spokesperson Ned Price said it should be treated as the “height of irony”, given it was “coming from a leader who is seeking at the present moment, right now, to violently absorb his other peaceful nextdoor neighbour”. He added that Washington would continue to watch very closely whether or not Belarus would provide additional support to Putin and would respond “appropriately” if it does. Updated at 01.52 EST

Putin was in Belarus on Monday, where he and the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, hardly mentioning the war raging in nearby Ukraine, conducted a late-night joint news conference, Reuters reports. Russian forces used Belarus as a launchpad for their abortive attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in February, and there has been Russian and Belarusian military activity there for months. Ukrainian joint forces commander Serhiy Nayev had said he believed the Minsk talks would address “further aggression against Ukraine and the broader involvement of the Belarusian armed forces in the operation against Ukraine, in particular, in our opinion, also on the ground”. But none of the journalists invited to speak asked Putin or Lukashenko – who has repeatedly said his country will not be drawn into the Ukraine conflict – about the war. Belarus’s political opposition, largely driven into jail, exile or silence, fears a creeping Russian annexation or “absorption” of its much smaller Slavic neighbour which, like Russia, has been targeted by sweeping western economic sanctions. Both Putin and Lukashenko dismissed the idea. “Russia has no interest in absorbing anyone,” Putin said. “There is simply no expediency in this … It’s not a takeover, it’s a matter of policy alignment.” Updated at 01.54 EST