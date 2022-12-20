Santa to deliver adopted pets Christmas Eve in Carson City; plus,

Santa Claus (or should we say Santa Claws?) will be out and about on Christmas Eve delivering adopted pets to their new homes in Carson City for a special Christmas surprise.

For those who are considering bringing home a new family member this season, Santa deliveries are the best way to make the moment memorable.

A pet adopted on Friday, Dec. 23 or Saturday, Dec. 24 will be personally brought to their new home by Santa between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Not ready to bring home a new pet this season, but still want to help support the shelter animals in our community?

The Nevada Humane Society provides a number of ways to help.

Lights of Love, Warm Meals, and more

Lights of Love are available for purchase to help honor the pets in their lives, both past and present. Once purchased, a light will be illuminated on one of the Nevada Humane Society’s shelters to recognize and honor the pet, and the recipient will be mailed a certificate honoring their pet.

All proceeds go to help homeless pets find their Forever Homes.

You can also donate a warm, healthy meal to a shelter pet who hasn’t made it to a new home in time for the holidays, or purchase your gifts from local businesses who have agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds to the shelters.

To learn how you can help, go here for more information.