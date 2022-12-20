Sarah Ferguson to visit Sandringham for Christmas with Prince Andrew





The former wife of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, is set to join King Charles and other senior members of the Royal Family at, Sandringham, to mark the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Sarah is grandmother to Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna, one, and Princess Eugenie’s son August, also one.

She spoke to Hello! Magazine about her role in the Royal Family’s festivities. “I love a family Christmas,” Ms Ferguson said. “I’m so proud of my children as mothers, I really spoil them every day. When it comes to gifts for the grandchildren, I often buy them toys that I like myself. “When my girls were growing up, I used to get them Barbies and we would spend hours playing with them. At the moment, August is into trucks and train sets.”

Sarah has previously described Eugenie and Beatrice as “phenomenal mothers”, and revealed the sweet bond she has formed with baby August. “My children are phenomenal mothers. “They were great children but now they’re phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year.”

It comes as the Duchess of York spread some Christmas cheer by accompanying a group of Ukrainian refugess in the UK. She spoke to the publication about her visit to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park with the refugees. “I’m very lucky to have them here because this is what I love to do. “Every minute with them, I am so grateful for everything I have in my life. I’m thrilled they have had such a good time today.