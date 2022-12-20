‘Sat on the Edge of My Seat’ – Tarnished Tennis Legend Boris

Boris Becker, the German tennis ace, recently opened up about his prison life in an exclusive interview. The three-time Wimbledon winner was deported last week to Germany. He served a tough eight months of a 2.5-year sentence in Britain after he was found guilty of hiding assets while declaring bankruptcy in 2017.

A famous German broadcaster recently telecasted Becker’s first interview after his release. According to a television interview with the 55-year-old, his time in jail had taught him a bitter lesson.

Boris Becker shares an exclusive detail about his prison life

Boris Becker’s prison was a 170-year-old Victorian building. According to the German, there are too many prisoners, and the mice are out of control, and is one of the nation’s most violent jails. Prisoners spend more than 22 hours a day in subpar conditions and there are just six showers for 86 cells. Drug usage and mental health problems are particularly prevalent among prisoners. The tennis player probably spent 15 days in a Category B prison. A few days later, he was shifted to a Category C institution. According to The Guardian, Becker had shed pounds and dyed his hair a different color, appearing sorry for himself.

Becker also complained about the short quantities and subpar quality of the meal at Wandsworth and pointed out that there had been a lot of violence and few options for entertainment.

Boris said, “I believe I rediscovered the human in me, the person I once was,” Becker shared that he learned a hard and expensive lesson in prison. The three-time Wimbledon winner also added, “But the whole thing has taught me something very important and worthwhile. And some things happen for a good reason.”

When the interviewer asked about Becker’s excitement about looking forward to his release, the disgraced German star said, “From six o’clock that morning I sat on the edge of my bed, and hoped that the cell door would open.” The German also clarified that he had already packed his things beforehand.

Becker once faced resentment from his fellow prison inmates

During his time in prison, Becker obtained employment, which enraged his fellow inmates. The 54-year-old wasn’t qualified for such a sought-after profession since he hadn’t served enough time in prison. His inmates felt uneasy because they saw it as a privilege. Due to the former tennis star’s prompt promotion to the desired post, several prisoners’ families have written letters of complaint.

Becker received the job of a Classroom Assistant and was involved in teaching the benefits of diet and exercising to his fellow inmates.

Let us know what you think about the German ace in your comments below.