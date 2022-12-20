Save Big On Nintendo Games And Merch Ahead Of The Holidays

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

The holidays are just a few days away, but many retailers are still in the midst of their big winter savings event–making this a great time to score Switch exclusives, accessories, and various collections at incredibly low prices. Keep in mind that you might be cutting it close if you opt for shipping on these items, although many are available for in-store pickup.

Switch exclusives are among the most exciting price cuts, as you’ll find Fire Emblem: Three Houses for $50, the recently released Harvestella for $50, and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for $80. And although it just launched in October, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is down to just $40 and includes the first game (Kingdom Battle) free with your purchase.

Other notable game discounts include The DioField Chronicle for $40, New Tales from the Borderlands for $20, and Sonic Frontiers for $40.

You won’t find as many Switch accessory deals as you will Switch game deals, but there are still a few products to check out. Specifically, you can pick up a preowned PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for $60. Considering new models retail for $100, that’s a pretty solid offer. The gamepad includes a 3.5mm jack, swappable faceplates, four programmable paddles, and rubberized handles for added comfort during long gaming sessions.

If you need to expand your storage, you can pick up the SanDisk microSDXC Card 128GB for $25. Or, if you’d rather add a few items to your desk or game room, consider taking a closer look at the Hylian Shield Statue or these adorable Pokemon figurines, both of which are seeing big price cuts.

