Save on last minute flowers and gifts for Christmas with Moonpig





Moonpig has launched a sale on flowers and gifts, so shoppers can get them delivered in time for Christmas.

Christmas day is nearly here, and many are rushing to complete Christmas shopping in time for Saturday. With most retailers past the point of offering delivery in time for Christmas, Moonpig is one of few places that shoppers can still purchase last minute gifts. To avoid the hectic high street shops, shopping online is the easiest option, especially when the gifts can be delivered directly to the recipient’s door, without the need for time spent on wrapping. The last day for delivery in time for Christmas with Moonpig is Friday December 23, 2022, so shoppers can order up to just two days before.

Moonpig is known for its customisable cards, but the brand now offers lots of flowers, chocolates, alcohol and other gifts that can be posted to friends or family. With a sale on many of the options, there are lots of choices that have seasonal discounts, with gifts starting at just £16. One of the gifts available is the Cath Kidston Christmas Tree Gift Set, which is discounted from £55 to £33, and includes a mini Christmas tree, potting bag, lights and decorations, and four Cath Kidston tree light candle holders. Ideal as a family gift, the height of the tree is 48cm and comes with everything needed to hand-decorate the tree.

Another option which has been reduced is the The Cosy Christmas Gift Set which includes a white and pink tulip bouquet, Whittards luxury hot chocolate and Christmas Pudding biscuits. The gift set is usually £50 but it currently has £15 off, so shoppers can buy it for £35. In addition to the combination gift sets, there are also plenty of options for sending just flowers, including the White Christmas bouquet, featuring white carnations, germinis and snapdragons for £18. For guaranteed Christmas delivery, shoppers will need to order by Friday December 23, 2022, and can keep track of the order with SMS tracking and a two hour delivery window.