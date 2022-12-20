Savvy shopper shares ‘best time’ to shop for yellow sticker

Meanwhile, savvy shopper Cerys said she also saves money by not leaving things to the last minute and buying next year’s Christmas dinner in January.

Cerys added: “Don’t be afraid to buy and freeze. Your Christmas food shopping doesn’t have to start the week before Christmas, I’ve stocked up on goodies that are going cheap in January straight after the festivities have ended and found a place for them in my freezer to forget about until the next Christmas!

“I have to recommend checking your local Facebook groups to find your nearest fruit and veg delivery company, this is by far the cheapest way to have your Christmas day vegetables sorted out plus it’s great to support local businesses.

“TikTok is the best source for bargain inspiration, every time I open the app I discover so many amazing ways to save money!”