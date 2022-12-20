SC and MoECC team up to deliver environmental legacy of World Cup

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani with other officials during the event.

Doha: The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and Qatar’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) have teamed up with industry to launch a coalition committed to promoting recycling, renewable materials and diverting waste from landfill.

The One Tide Industry Coalition was unveiled at the Education Above All pavilion at the FIFA Fan Festival. The group, including local, regional and global organisations, will leverage Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup to promote awareness and positive action towards sustainable consumption in order to support the local economy.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, said: “I would like to thank the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy for organising this event and launching this coalition that will not only achieve a sustainable legacy for Qatar, but also address plastic waste pollution in a sustainable manner.

“We hope that the coalition will achieve its desired goals, and be a leading example to reflect this year’s Qatar National Day slogan, by collaborating together, to show that our unity is the source of our strength, even in dealing with environmental issues and challenges.”

Secretary General, SC, and Chairman, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Hassan Al Thawadi, said: “One of the key legacies of Qatar 2022 is the increased commitment to environmental issues across the country and region. Environmental sustainability has been embedded in our FIFA World Cup project from the very beginning, including green building practices, plastic reduction, a commitment to recycling and diverting waste from landfill wherever possible.

“The new One Tide Industry Coalition will continue our commitment to the environment and help organisations across Qatar and the region come up with innovative solutions in this area. Cross-collaboration is an important tool between government and industry, and I envisage many important innovations being delivered by this group.”

The Coca-Cola Company is one of the founding signatories of the coalition. TolgaCebe, Vice President & General Manager Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company, said: “For Coca-Cola Middle East it is a statement on our legacy in Qatar. We have begun an incredible journey in the market with the pilot of our 100% recycled bottles across FIFA World Cup 2022 venues.

Today’s signing and pledge to champion waste collection projects shows a united front from the industry, highlighting our dedication to raising awareness for plastic recycling and minimising the impact we have in the markets we operate in.”

The OneTide Industry Coalition aims to be inclusive and will welcome organisations interested in joining. More information will be released in 2023.

The founder members of the coalition are Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Al Rayyan Water, APEX Waste Management Averda, Baladna, Doha Plastics, Modern Cleaning and Trading MCC, Nestlé Middle East FZE, Unilever, Seashore and The Coca-Cola Company.