Shania Twain admits she is ‘unashamed’ of her ‘menopausal body’

“And if I’m saying to people, ‘I’m comfortable in my own skin, I’m Queen of Me’ then I have to express that in the music and in the art. And I’m finding it very fulfilling.”

Shania showed off her youthful appearance on December 6 at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, as she strutted on the red carpet in a belly-baring custom Rodarte gown.

The singer took on her iconic leopard print look from her 1998 music video, That Don’t Impress Me Much.

The Rodarte dress featured a hood, but also sheer sleeves and a stomach panel exposing her abs, with the gown flowing into a black velvet skirt.