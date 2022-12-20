Single mum lives off children’s leftovers and can’t afford





A single mum-of-four who lives off her children’s leftovers says she cannot afford Christmas this year. Victoria Walker skips meals and instead relies on cups of tea and coffee to fill up throughout the day and to keep herself warm.

And she says she rarely turns on the heating as the cost of living continues to rise. Ms Walker says her 11-year-old daughter has even offered her own pocket money to cover food essentials like bread and milk. Speaking to ITV News, she said: “Unless I really have to, I won’t eat. But I fill myself up with tea and coffee in the daytime. “I personally would like the children to eat, and if they leave any leftovers, I tend to have the leftovers. “It just makes me sad. It breaks my heart. Christmas is looking sad for me. I can’t afford Christmas.”

The family have been getting assistance from Action for Children, a charity that supports vulnerable families across the UK. Action for Children is supported by Lydia Bright, a former TV personality from ITV’s The Only Way is Essex. She says it is heartbreaking that people in the UK are facing poverty like this and much more needs to be done to support struggling families. She said: “[It’s] important for us to open our eyes to the problems that are happening on our doorstep. “Sometimes when we think of poverty we don’t always think it’s happening in the UK but child poverty is so prominent now more than ever and it’s heartbreaking that it’s happening in a country like ours.” READ MORE: Putin warned it would take NATO just ‘three days’ to take out Russia

A recent survey by Action for Children found that 98 percent of parents were worried about money and more than a fifth (22 percent) of working parents feared they won’t be able to buy their loved ones any Christmas presents this year. The survey also found that 21 percent of children in the Southwest will offer to help cover the cost of Christmas, either by offering their gifts or their pocket money. Helen Stockwell, who works for the charity in the Southwest region says she’s never seen anything like it. She said: “I have families who can’t get coats for the children and can’t afford to keep their children warm. “People are genuinely worried really worried about what’s coming.”