Six in ten Brits looking to cut back on Christmas spending this

A cautious 59 percent are trying to rein in their festive spending in a general sense, to try and save some money.

And 45 percent feel a lot of money is wasted on gifts people don’t want or end up using anyway.

A spokesman for Equifax, which conducted the research, said: “Christmas is the most magical, and cost-intensive, time of the year for many.

“While it is great to let off some steam at the end of the year and splash the cash on things we really enjoy, it’s great to see people thinking about their spending, and how to treat their financial resources responsibly.”

The study revealed adults will spend an average of £68 on the perfect gift for their partner, while £88 is spent to ensure their kids are delighted when they rip open the wrapping paper.

Friends get a smaller budget allocation, with £39 ring-fenced for their festive gifts – and £37 is earmarked for colleagues and Secret Santa obligations.

Respondents also intend to spend an average of £43 on lights and decorations this Christmas, and £49 on travel.