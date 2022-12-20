Six in ten Brits looking to cut back on Christmas spending this

A cautious 59 percent are trying to rein in their festive spending in a general sense, to try and save some money.
And 45 percent feel a lot of money is wasted on gifts people don’t want or end up using anyway.
A spokesman for Equifax, which conducted the research, said: “Christmas is the most magical, and cost-intensive, time of the year for many.
“While it is great to let off some steam at the end of the year and splash the cash on things we really enjoy, it’s great to see people thinking about their spending, and how to treat their financial resources responsibly.”
The study revealed adults will spend an average of £68 on the perfect gift for their partner, while £88 is spent to ensure their kids are delighted when they rip open the wrapping paper.
Friends get a smaller budget allocation, with £39 ring-fenced for their festive gifts – and £37 is earmarked for colleagues and Secret Santa obligations.
Respondents also intend to spend an average of £43 on lights and decorations this Christmas, and £49 on travel.
And £72 will also be spent on food over the festive period – although 34 percent are planning to buy more affordable ingredients for their 2022 Christmas dinner than in previous years.
Of those who are watching their pennies this Christmas, nearly three-quarters (72 percent) feel the cost-of-living crisis has put pressure on their purse strings.
And more than half (51 percent) are anxious to overspend just in case the economy tanks in 2023.
Buying fewer gifts is the top strategy for cutting costs this Christmas, followed by finding cheaper gifts, and having a second-hand or homemade gift exchange.
As for managing the Yuletide coffers, one in four (24 percent) have a specific fund set up for Christmas expenses – although 51 percent let their current account take the hit.
A concerning 25 percent will lean on their credit card to cover the cost, with 26 percent taking out credit in the past to foot the festive bill.
And 45 percent feel pressure to spend more money than they responsibly should at this time of year.
The study, conducted by OnePoll, also surveyed parents in a bid to uncover how their children feel about cutbacks at Christmas.
Of the mums and dads who took part in the research, more than half (52 percent) have discussed, or are planning to discuss, reining in the festive spending this year.
And 85 percent of the children have responded with understanding about the situation.
The spokesman for Equifax added: “Our latest study has enlightened us to the responsible spending taking place across the country.
“It’s great to read that 54 percent of respondents go to the effort of checking their credit score ahead of the Christmas cash-crunch, and that efforts are being made wherever possible to spend wisely – without dampening the magic of the season.”
