Six Nepalis make flying starts in ATF U-14 Tennis Circuit 2

Six Nepali players have launched their 20th Jayakar Memorial ATF U-14 Tennis Tournament Circuit 2 campaign with wins at the Satdobato tennis court on Monday.
Nishad Joshi beat India’s Sanjay Girish Kumar 6-2, 6-1; Darsheel Shrestha see off India’s Puqazhsevvel Prakash 6-0, 6-0; Borish Adhikari overcame India’s Tanish Reddy Vundyala 6-2, 6-0; and Brijesh Aryal defeated India’s Aditya Singh 6-2, 6-1.
Other winners in the men’s singles competition were India’s Parth Sane, Vivvan Mirdha, Ishan Badaqi and Arsh Walke; Hong Kong’s Yue Hin Wong and Ki Cheon Morris; and Bangladesh’s Ahmed Nasir.
In girl’s singles’ action, Nepal’s Swastika Bista won 6-1, 6-2 against Canada’s Seemontini Pal, and Jenny Khadka edged India’s Prerana Santra 6-2, 6-3 to make winning starts.
Maldivian Naha Nishan, Oman’s Aisha Al Busaidi, India’s Sanvi Reddy, Tanishca Bhatnagar and Sarah Chaudhary and the United States’ Nala Josephine also won their respective fixtures.
Source link