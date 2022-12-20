Six Nepalis make flying starts in ATF U-14 Tennis Circuit 2

Six Nepali players have launched their 20th Jayakar Memorial ATF U-14 Tennis Tournament Circuit 2 campaign with wins at the Satdobato tennis court on Monday.

Nishad Joshi beat India’s Sanjay Girish Kumar 6-2, 6-1; Darsheel Shrestha see off India’s Puqazhsevvel Prakash 6-0, 6-0; Borish Adhikari overcame India’s Tanish Reddy Vundyala 6-2, 6-0; and Brijesh Aryal defeated India’s Aditya Singh 6-2, 6-1.

Other winners in the men’s singles competition were India’s Parth Sane, Vivvan Mirdha, Ishan Badaqi and Arsh Walke; Hong Kong’s Yue Hin Wong and Ki Cheon Morris; and Bangladesh’s Ahmed Nasir.

In girl’s singles’ action, Nepal’s Swastika Bista won 6-1, 6-2 against Canada’s Seemontini Pal, and Jenny Khadka edged India’s Prerana Santra 6-2, 6-3 to make winning starts.

Maldivian Naha Nishan, Oman’s Aisha Al Busaidi, India’s Sanvi Reddy, Tanishca Bhatnagar and Sarah Chaudhary and the United States’ Nala Josephine also won their respective fixtures.