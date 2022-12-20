Sonic Prime just sped into the Netflix most-watched list — and

Categories
Sonic Prime just sped into the Netflix most-watched list


Netflix has quickly become the go-to streaming service for surprisingly great animated TV shows based on video games. And with The Cuphead Show, Arcane and Cyberpunk Edgerunners already under its belt, the streamer just added another worthwhile adaptation to its library in the form of Sonic Prime

Based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, Sonic Prime centers on the eponymous hero and his friends battling the series’ main antagonist Dr. Eggman. But don’t think this Netflix show is a simple retread of the various animated Sonic adaptations that have come before it. Sonic Prime puts a simple, but enjoyable, twist on the blue blur’s universe in the form of a multi-verse adventure. 



