Stacey Dooley proudly presents growing baby bump in new pregnancy

Stacey Dooley, 35, is expecting her first baby with Strictly star Kevin Clifton, 40 – and she’s so elated that she can scarcely resist posting Instagram updates while she awaits the new arrival.

The TV star picked out a hospital outfit weeks ago to ensure she feels comfortable yet still looks sensational – and she shared a selfie of herself wearing it with her 1.1 million followers.

She also spent some quality time at the Ned Hotel in London recently, which treated her to a complimentary pregnancy pillow, without her so much as announcing to them that she had a baby on the way.

Plus Stacey hasn’t neglected her friendships during the pregnancy, posting video footage of herself enjoying a festive catch up with pal Gareth Malone.

In her latest snap, in which she proudly showcased her growing belly poking out, she wore a grey blazer and slightly sheer matching top, paired with black leggings.