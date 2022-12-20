Stacey Dooley slams Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘vile’ Meghan Markle

She wrote: “NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman.

“And absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’. No no no.

“We absolutely do NOT think the same. Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting ‘shame on YOU’.” (sic)

Yesterday, Jeremy addressed the controversy on Twitter, writing: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it.

“In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”