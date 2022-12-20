State pension and Attendance Allowance will rise next year

Currently, pensioners on this DWP benefit have their weekly income topped up to £182.60 if they are single.

If claimants have a partner, including a spouse or civil partner, the pair’s joint weekly income is raised to £278.70.

Once the 10.1 rate hike is introduced in April 2023, Pension Credit payments will go up, with the top-up amount reaching up to £201.05 a week for single claimants, and £306.85 weekly for couples.

Similar to Attendance Allowance, this DWP benefit is awarded to the bank and building society of the claimant’s choice, usually the one they get their state pension delivered to.