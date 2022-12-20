Teen dies after two cars plunge into icy water after crashing on

He added: “Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 0568 of 19 December.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman told the Press and Journal newspaper: “We received a call today at 8.04am to attend a road traffic collision on the A93, west of Aboyne.

“We dispatched two ambulances, our trauma team and specialist operations team (SORT) to the scene, with air support from the coastguard.

“Two patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

READ MORE: Family left in tears after holiday blocked by ticket error