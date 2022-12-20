Ten months on from invasion, Putin admits war is ‘difficult’

The town in Donetsk has been the centre of fierce fighting for months. While there, Mr Zelensky met defending commanders and handed out bravery awards to troops.

The visit came as Ukraine warned it was urgently tightening the defence of its border with Belarus, amid growing fears that Russia is preparing a fresh attack from there.

Vladimir Putin was in Minsk on Monday for talks with his old ally, the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

While there, the Russian president made a rare admission of weakness, acknowledging the situation in the four regions of Ukraine illegally “annexed” by Moscow was now “extremely difficult”.

But the Kremlin leader’s very presence in Belarus, after thousands of Russian soldiers were also dispatched there, has fuelled fears that a mass ground offensive is being planned.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports an offensive would

be launched from there “as totally stupid, groundless fabrications”.

But Yevhen Yenin, Ukrainian deputy interior minister, said Kyiv would now be bolstering defences on the Belarusian border.

He confirmed: “We are building up our defence lines across the border with Russia and with Belarus.”