Tesla offering electric car drivers 6,000 miles of free EV

For those looking to buy a new Tesla electric vehicle, the Elon Musk-led brand is offering drivers the chance to benefit from thousands of “free” miles. An email issued by the brand announced the plans and laid out how motorists could redeem the offer and join the electric revolution.
It gave details of how to get this. It read: “Tesla has decided to grant free Supercharger credits, equivalent to approximately 6,000 miles of driving, if you take delivery of a Tesla vehicle between December 15 and December 31, 2022.
“The free Supercharger credits will be credited to your Tesla Account in the month of January 2023 and will remain valid for a period of two calendar years from the delivery date.
“The free Supercharger credits cannot be transferred to another vehicle or person and cease to be valid in case of an ownership transfer of your vehicle.”
Tesla has over 40,000 global superchargers, as well as more than 35,000 wall connectors at destination charging sites.
This makes up 14.4 percent of the UK market share, more than InstVolt, BP Pulse, GeniePoint, Pod Point and others.
Since November 2021, there has been a 76 percent increase in the number of ultra-rapid devices across the country.
When buying a new Tesla, drivers will be given a one-year trial of Premium Connectivity, with the Standard package taking over once it runs out without subscribing again.
The Premium Connectivity package gives drivers access to live traffic visualisation, satellite-view maps, an internet browser and even “Caraoke”.
Tesla used to offer free unlimited supercharging on their new models, with estimates predicting that Tesla spent over $23million (£18.9million) keeping the service free.
However, this was removed around the start of 2020, although the company revives the limited offer from time to time.
This is particularly common around the end of the year, as it looks to increase registrations ahead of the new financial year.
According to recent MOT data, the average mileage in the UK is continuing to fall as drivers struggle with fuel prices and the cost of living crisis.
In 2011, the average annual mileage per car was 7,473 miles, which slowly decreased until 2019 when it was recorded to be 7,090.
Covid had a massive impact on mileage with By Miles showing an enormous decrease of more than 500 miles to 6,533.
The lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 led to the biggest drop in history, down to just 5,398 miles.
With the Tesla deal, the average driver could cover more than a year’s worth of travel with the “free” Supercharger miles.
