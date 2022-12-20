The Artificial Intelligence Digital Network Era in the Supply

The vulnerabilities in the global supply chain that have surfaced with the pandemic have accelerated digital transformation. Pointing out that the use of new generation technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT and digital twins in supply chain management will spread to 2026 percent of the industry all over the world in 25, Cerebrum Tech Founder Dr. Erdem Erkul said, “The labor-intensive sequential planning approach has started to give way to a digital supply network structure in which technologies developing with the focus of simultaneity and speed come to the fore. Simultaneous planning ecosystems established by companies with suppliers, vendors and logistics partners provide very important competitive advantages.

The vulnerabilities created by the Covid-19 pandemic in the global supply chain are gaining even more depth as a result of the Russia-Ukraine War, the China-US tension and the turmoil in the global economy. In this process, companies’ orientation to developing digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotic automation is accelerating against the risks in their supply chains. Stating that new generation technologies allow the supply chain management to be completely reconfigured, Turkey-based global new generation technology company Cerebrum Tech Founder and Chairman of the Board Dr. Erdem Erkul said, “The supply chain is a data-intensive and analytical process. The main risks that may be encountered in the supply chain; It can be supplier-driven, manufacturer supply and demand-driven, logistical and environmental factors. With the development of artificial intelligence, more accurately people’s ability to use artificial intelligence, a digital transformation in supply chain processes is accelerating in order to reduce errors, reduce costs and accelerate decision-making mechanisms. The sequential planning approach, which is based on human labor and shaped by the final output data of the process, is starting to leave its place to a digital supply network structure in which developing technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain-based internet of things stand out with a focus on synchronicity and speed. This new approach offers companies a competitive advantage by optimizing their supply chain.”

Digitization will reach 3% in 25 years

According to the analysis announced by Gartner, the rate of use of digital technologies in supply chain management of companies all over the world will reach 2026 percent in 25. Stating that the usage areas of new generation digital technologies are expanding day by day, Dr. Erkul said, “Long distance supply chains can be optimized with applications such as logistics technologies, warehouse management, matching freight loads with carrying capacity, and cost-effective routing. Investments in this field have almost reached the level of investments in financial technologies. Since it is not possible to change the existing intercontinental supply chains for many products in the short-medium term, it has become very critical for companies to make effective supply plans and transport these products in the most efficient way. Robotization comes to the fore in the storage and distribution processes. Robots (Co-Bots) that interact directly with humans in the facilities reduce labor costs by combining artificial intelligence and human intelligence, while maintaining the positive effects of human control. The rapid progress in recognition technologies in recent years, combined with the support of artificial intelligence, allows employees to complete very complex production stages without making mistakes, increase productivity and improve quality control processes.

Digital twins enable process optimization

Emphasizing that it is important for companies to create simultaneous planning ecosystems with suppliers, vendors and logistics partners, Dr. Erkul said, “Internet of Things (IoT) technologies enable the creation of digital twins of production processes, so that the production facility plan, assembly and station designs can be simulated simultaneously. In this way, optimization of production processes becomes easier. With the XNUMXD Simulations and Metaverse applications, the training of the workforce, the design processes and the processes of bringing the product to the customer gain speed.

With the developing 3D printer technologies, companies find the opportunity to produce a wide range of spare parts, semi-finished products or products every day. In this way, they are able to shorten their production processes by avoiding being dependent on many and long distance suppliers. It is very important for companies to keep up with this simultaneous digital ecosystem. However, it is difficult for this transformation to happen in one step at a time. By determining the priority areas and determining the steps to be taken, each company can create its own ecosystem.”