Categories
Business

The Beatles: Pattie Boyd Admits to Being Lost ‘In a Big Cloud of

Pattie Boyd is one of the greatest muses in the rock and roll world. She inspired 10 songs in total, including three of the genre’s iconic love songs: Eric Clapton’s “Layla” and “Wonderful Tonight” and George Harrison‘s “Something.” However, even as she seemed to be riding a wave of admiration, Boyd admits that not all of her experiences were songworthy. She admits to being lost “in a big cloud of fame” during her marriage to The Beatles guitarist.

Pattie Boyd and George Harrison pose for a photograph.
Pattie Boyd and George Harrison | Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Pattie Boyd met George Harrison when she was just a teenager

The aspiring model met The Beatles’ lead guitarist when she was a teenager. Boyd was 19 and George 20 when they met on the set of the band’s first motion picture, A Hard Day’s Night. She was cast as one of the schoolgirls on the band’s train ride alongside Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.