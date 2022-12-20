The best movies and TV of 2022, picked for you by NPR critics

Clockwise from top left: The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Only Murders in the Building, Nope, This Is Going to Hurt and The Dropout
Searchlight Pictures, A24, Hulu, Universal Studios, AMC Networks, Hulu
hide caption
toggle caption
Searchlight Pictures, A24, Hulu, Universal Studios, AMC Networks, Hulu
Clockwise from top left: The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Only Murders in the Building, Nope, This Is Going to Hurt and The Dropout
Searchlight Pictures, A24, Hulu, Universal Studios, AMC Networks, Hulu
Whether you plan to head out to the theater, or binge from the couch, our critics have gathered together their favorite films and TV shows of 2022. You can search by genre and where you can see it. Have at it!