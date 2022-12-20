The Best Sci-Fi Movies Coming To Streaming In January – /Film

Need a break from Vin Diesel’s speed-loving family man Dominic Toretto? Then check out the actor as the unfriendly outlaw Richard B. Riddick in “The Chronicles of Riddick.” A sequel to 2000’s “Pitch Black,” the movie finds Diesel’s ocularly enhanced Furyan crook as a fugitive trapped on a hellish prison moon and being hunted by a sadistic pack of religious fanatics known as the Necromongers. Left with no other choice, Riddick is forced to join a merry band of fellow convicts and murderers in escaping and outracing the world’s deadly sunrise before it kills them (assuming Karl Urban’s vicious Necromonger commander, Vaako, and his troops don’t kill them first).

“The Chronicles of Riddick” is a strikingly grungy-looking cosmic action movie filled with unpleasant (and often sweaty) characters doing nasty things to one another. That’s also the reason why it and, to varying degrees, David Twohy’s other “Riddick” films have amassed a smaller yet faithful fanbase over the years despite their, at best, mixed success appealing to general audiences. Unlike other mid-to-big-budget pulpy sci-fi offerings, “The Chronicles of Riddick” doesn’t sand down its edges and often seems to revel in its unsavory B-movie elements. Again, it’s not for everyone, but if you’re down for an almost stunningly unsanitary Vin Diesel vehicle, then take a trip on the (fast and) Furyan side.

“The Chronicles of Riddick” will begin streaming on Peacock on Sunday, January 1, 2023.