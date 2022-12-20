The Big Lie About Roman Reigns & The Rock’s Relationship,

Quick Links WWE Reminds Fans That The Rock And Roman Reigns Are “Cousins” The Rock And Roman Reigns Are Not Blood-Related

Ever since Roman Reigns first stepped foot in WWE, there was some expectation on his shoulders due to the lineage of his family, with him being the son of Sika of the Wild Samoans. Reigns is a part of the legendary professional wrestling dynasty of the Anoa’i family, consisting of the likes of Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga, The Usos, and more. Fans of WWE would also be led to believe that The Rock is as much a member of the Anoa’i bloodline as Roman Reigns is, with it being said they are cousins on WWE television on countless different occasions. However, this isn’t entirely true, and it has been something lied about by WWE for many years at this point.

WWE Reminds Fans That The Rock And Roman Reigns Are “Cousins”

It must be said that when it comes to family, there is a debate whether blood is thicker than water, and to some, being “family” doesn’t necessarily mean that someone is blood related. That is certainly the case here. Therefore, it isn’t really for anyone else to say who is and isn’t a cousin of someone. However, it must be noted that when it comes to The Rock and Roman Reigns, the “cousin” aspect of their relationship is something which has been strongly pushed by WWE.

When trying to get Reigns over as the next big babyface back in the 2010s, they used his relation to The Rock to try and gain him some extra support. For instance, at the 2015 Royal Rumble, there was an expectation that fans would turn on Reigns after winning the match due to fans wanting Daniel Bryan to win it, therefore WWE brought back The Rock to help him win the match in an attempt for a cheap pop. Commentary referred to The Rock and Roman Reigns’ as cousins, something they have continued to do in order to add further importance to Reigns’ name. This, however, isn’t entirely true, as they are not cousins by definition.

To understand the connection between The Rock and Roman Reigns, one must go back a few generations. “Reverend” Amituana’i Anoa’i and “High Chief” Peter Maivia were extremely close friends, to the point where they considered themselves “blood brothers”, something which has been acknowledged by WWE themselves. This relationship led to a closeness which brought their two families together as one, despite no blood relation. Due to this, those on The Rock’s side of the family are considered as parts of the Anoa’i Family.

It must also be noted that even if they were blood related, The Rock’s mother was an adopted daughter of Peter Maivia, so the blood connection isn’t there. As noted though, this often doesn’t matter when people consider each other family members. With the pair being on two completely different branches of the family tree, The Rock and Reigns are not cousins, and are actually quite distantly related. When looking at Reigns’ legit first cousins, they include the likes of Yokozuna, Umaga, and Rikishi, making his list of cousins still star-studded.

Both Reigns and The Rock are of the same generation in their family, but as much as WWE would like it to be the case, the narrative of them being actual cousins is one which has been made up. However, they are both still recognized members of the same family, and when looking ahead to what could potentially be a blockbuster WrestleMania main event between these two powerhouses of the industry, it can and likely will be built up with their heritage and the family tree. The fact that these two can get called cousins is testament to that original bond between both families though, as it shows that the strength of their connection has remained true even to this day after many generations have gone by, with both legacies and dynasties forever continuing to grow.