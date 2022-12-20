The Call of Duty Endowment Announces Its 2022 Seal of Distinction

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Call of Duty Endowment is proud to announce the selection of Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF) as the 2022 recipient of the Call of Duty Endowment Seal of Distinction, the standard of excellence in the veterans’ employment sector. SOTF is a Georgia-based organization with national reach that specializes in assisting Special Operations Forces veterans with transitioning from the military into their next successful career.

“Every year the Call of Duty Endowment recognizes non-profit organizations that share our vision of helping veterans receive high-quality jobs by presenting exceptional organizations the Seal of Distinction, and SOTF does just that,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “ SOTF has demonstrated high performance and standards in helping Special Operations Forces veterans transition from their service into their next meaningful career, and we are honored to award them with the Seal of Distinction recognition and grant to help them continue this crucial work.”

For the past nine years, the Call of Duty Endowment’s Seal of Distinction has become core to the Endowment’s identity, which stands for rigor, impact, and integrity in the veteran non-profit space. Since the beginning of this program in 2013, the Seal of Distinction has recognized non-profit organizations that demonstrate the highest level of effectiveness, efficiency and integrity in placing veterans in quality jobs, and has proven to be the most effective non-profit evaluation approach in the veteran community. The program is the result of an incredible collaboration between Deloitte and the Endowment that systematically evaluates and identifies the highest performing non-profits in the veteran employment space.

“ We are grateful to work with Deloitte again this year, especially for their valuable expertise when assessing the most effective non-profits which support veteran employment,” Goldenberg added. “ The Endowment’s collaboration with Deloitte is essential to helping the most veterans receive the support needed to get them back to work in meaningful employment.”

This year’s Seal of Distinction and grant winner, SOTF, will receive a $30,000 unrestricted grant, with the opportunity to apply for additional restricted funding, advice and support. This year’s Seal of Distinction recipient joins an elite list of non-profit organizations to receive this recognition since 2013. Previous recipients of the Seal of Distinction who continue to make a major difference in the lives of U.S. and U.K. veterans can be found here.

Applicants for the Call of Duty Endowment’s Seal of Distinction must meet rigorous criteria to be considered, including full transparency when opening their books to provide extensive documentation about their job placement results. The metrics assessed include number of placements made, average cost per placement, average starting salary, six-month retention rate, key employee background checks, and a variety of organizational financial health indicators. All qualified applications were initially reviewed and evaluated by the Endowment’s outside Board of Advisors. Semi-finalists are then independently assessed on a pro bono basis by Deloitte and ultimately approved by the Endowment’s Board of Directors.

The Call of Duty Endowment has funded the placement of more than 110,000 vets into high quality employment since its inception. The Endowment’s 2021 cost to place a veteran was $547, providing employment at 1/10 the cost of US Department of Labor efforts. To help get veterans back to work, please visit: www.callofdutyendowment.org/help.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the extraordinary value veterans bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.