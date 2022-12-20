The cast of Glass Onion played murder mystery games on set

Watch: The cast of Glass Onion share their festive boardgame traditions

Janelle Monae has revealed how she and the cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — on Netflix from 23 December — took their love of murder mysteries off-set during the shoot. And how she dressed for the occasion.

In a new interview with Yahoo UK, the award winning actor/singer described how the cast came together to play murder mystery games, something that she describes as ‘right up my alley’.

During breaks in filming “we would play murder mystery games while we were on set. I would dress up, have a moustache on with a little curl at the end, a cane and a top hat.

Read more: The best movies new to streaming over Christmas

“They would ask me if I travelled with all this and why I was so prepared. I told them ‘I live like this!’”

Janelle Monae as Andi in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. (John Wilson/Netflix)

It made the set a home from home for her, as she loves playing games of all kinds. “I play a lot of games like The Mafia and Werewolf, which are murder mystery games. I dress up and invite people over.”

She also enjoys board games like backgammon and Rummikub, admitting “I’m very competitive. I’m trying to stop that side of me, but it’s there.”

In the sequel to Knives Out, legendary Deep South detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns to delve in to a mystery surrounding tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and his group of eccentric friends.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Bron summonses them all to his luxurious Greek hideaway through a series of intricate puzzles and, when what is supposed to be a prank turns deadly serious, it’s down to Blanc to solve the most baffling conundrum of all.

Read more: Is this Glass Onion character based on Elon Musk?

Unlike Monae, however, Craig isn’t a fan of board games. “I’m just not into them,” he said. “I like a crossword. I do those, just to keep my brain working, but I’m not a great board game player. I’ll join in because I like the company, but I prefer the chat that goes on around it. I can’t take them too seriously.”

Story continues

With Christmas just around the corner, other members of the huge ensemble cast talked about the games their families play during the holiday season Leslie Odom Jr’s family has a tradition all of its own – a jigsaw.

Kate Hudson as Birdie, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel and Kathryn Hahn as Claire in Glass Onion. (Netflix)

“It’s one of those big ones. Between Christmas and New Year there’s always a jigsaw going and it gathers people together during the day, just to put a couple of pieces in.”

Kathryn Hahn’s family does something much more competitive – and she’s yet to master it. “My husband’s family has a nut rolling contest,” she explained.

Read more: Daniel Craig poses for rare photo with daughter Ella

“I don’t know how to explain it, but if you win you get your name added to a trophy and let’s just say I’ve not won. I always miss the nuts! I have not hit a nut yet! Maybe this year I’ll hit a nut!”

Janelle Monae as Andi and Kathryn Hahn as Claire in Glass Onion. (Netflix)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has already received a number of award nominations, including two from the Golden Globes – Best Motion Picture (musical or comedy) and Best Actor (musical or comedy) for Daniel Craig.

Work on what is currently referred to as Knives Out 3 is already under way, although the release date hasn’t been revealed. Daniel Craig’s return as Benoit Blanc has been confirmed but the rest of the cast is under wraps, although it’s a fair bet there’ll be a whole new line-up.

For now, however, Craig, Monae and their co-stars, who also include Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and some surprise cameos, arrive on Netflix just in time for Christmas.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is released on Netflix on 23 December. Watch a trailer below.