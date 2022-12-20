The Crown’s Diana actor laid in coffin for death scenes





Elizabeth Debicki has reportedly been filmed lying in a coffin as she portrays Princess Diana after her death in a car accident for new scenes in The Crown. Another scene in the show depicts medics trying to save her in a “blood-drenched hospital theatre”, according to reports.

The sixth and final series of the show, expected to be released at some point during 2023, will cover the shocking death of the beloved royal in a car crash in Paris in August 1997. Crew members were said to be “appalled and disgusted” by the scenes, according to The Sun. Onlookers reportedly told the paper they were hoping public fury would pressure Netflix bosses to cut the “distressing” scenes. There are fears it will cause further upset for Princes William and Harry, who were just 15 and 12 respectively when their mother passed away.

The princes will also be filmed walking behind the coffin at her televised funeral service, as they did so 25 years ago. One insider told the Sun: “They actually made Elizabeth climb into a coffin and play dead as Diana. Viewers will see a French priest administering the last rites for Diana as she is pronounced deceased. “Prince Charles — played by Dominic West — enters the room and is in floods of tears. In his hysteria he notices that Diana is missing an earring. It is all he can focus on as grief envelops him. READ MORE: Royal Variety slammed by viewers for ‘poor royal attendance’

Scenes at the French hospital were she was taken for treatment were described as “frantic”, with real surgeons being brought in and “blood everywhere”. The witness added: “There were conversations on set between cast members visibly upset at what they were being asked to do. “Many believe a fuss must be made to protect Wills and Harry in particular from more upset.” Express.co.uk has reached out Buckingham Palace and Netflix for a comment.