The Maine town growing its bustling Main Street without chain


NORWAY, Maine — This western Maine town of just more than 5,000 people found an effective way to fight back when big box and national chain stores encroached nearby in the 1990s.

Norway has had to wage a thoughtful and persistent battle, including bouncing back from an 1894 fire that consumed most of its core, that has given the historic Oxford County locale a bustling half-mile downtown with 34 boutique retailers and only one vacancy.

“When Walmart came in, it just wiped down Main Street,” Scott Berk, president of the Norway Downtown revitalization group and owner of Cafe Nomad, said regarding the supercenter’s arrival in nearby Oxford in 1994. “It happened to so many towns. You end up needing to find more niche businesses that aren’t competing directly with the Walmarts and Amazons of the world, where people want to come in and have a conversation with the owner.”



