It is said that the first rival to beat is always the team-mate, because he competes, in the vast majority of cases in MotoGP, with the same resources and weapons. But in the case of Ducati, the atmosphere between Jack Miller and Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia was always very healthy.

This was said by the Italian himself in the Ducati documentary ‘Nuvola Rossa’. Recall that Miller himself said during the season that if there came a time when he was mathematically unable to fight for the title, he would do anything to help Bagnaia win the riders’ title for the Borgo Panigale factory. Here is what Bagnaia said about the Australian and the atmosphere within the team:

– The relationship with my teammate has made a huge difference, and I think Jack Miller is really similar to me. I think team harmony is a really key element. In our sport, good team harmony can make all the difference, especially in tense moments. At the start of the season, there was a lot of pressure on us after the strong finish to the previous season we’d had.