The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades wipes tears

Sandra and Donna teared up when the stereogram was unveiled by Mark but the truly heartwarming moment began when he told them to turn it on.

As Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song started to play, the sisters grabbed onto one another and spontaneously slow danced together.

Experts Jay Blades, Will Kirk and Julie Tatchell were among the cast looking emotional with red-nosed Will wiping at his eyes.

Sandra told Mark: “Thank you, with all my heart, I can’t thank you enough for this”, with him stating that it was a “great team effort” and a “great pleasure”.

