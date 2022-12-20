The Walking Dead fans in frenzy over Rick and Michonne filming

Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danni Gurira) made their hotly-anticipated return to The Walking Dead universe in the AMC series finale earlier this year. Their comeback teed up a tantalising springboard to propel viewers into their own spin-off series as the TWD franchise expands despite the flagship drama ending. However, there had been very little word on when fans could expect to see ‘Richonne’ back on screens – until now.

The Rick and Michonne series has now received a reported start date for filming – less than a month after season 11 came to its bloody and explosive conclusion.

Filming is tipped to begin on January 6, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution [via The Walking Dead World – Twitter].

However, by February, production is reported to up sticks and head to New Jersey to continue the TWD fan-favourites’ story.

While there’s still no news of an exact release date for the new episodes, especially with production yet underway, the latest update was enough to spark a frenzy among the TWD fandom.

