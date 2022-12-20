The Worst Reviewed Movies of 2022 – IGN

The amount of artistic and technical disciplines required to bring a movie from ideation to realization introduces countless variables for disaster. Whether it’s poor casting, phoned-in performances, bland direction, a convoluted script, or a lack of cohesion between any or all of the above, just one bad ingredient can spoil the entire recipe.

Such was the case for the following movies released in 2022, which came up short in one or more ways, though each fell especially flat when it came to a film’s most critical ingredient: good, engaging storytelling.

If you enjoyed any of these movies, more power to you! But as far as IGN’s critics are concerned, these are 17 of 2022’s worst movies, ordered from highest review score to lowest.

Worst Reviewed Movies of 2022

From our review: Like being awoken from a dream by the most annoying sound, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is a film whose style and ethereal symbolism is replaced, at every turn, by the thuddingly literal. Alejandro González Iñárritu’s story, of a LA-based documentary filmmaker returning to Mexico, is self-insert with superficial self-critique, turning his tale of time, loss, and dual national identity into a dull drama that only really works when it decides to be a farce. – Siddhant Adlakha

From our review: Deep Water aspires to be a boundary-pushing erotic thriller but is stuck treading water in the kiddie pool. Director Adrian Lyne, who used to be a bonafide closer in this genre, must have lost his “how to make it horny” handbook in the two decades since he made Unfaithful. Whether it’s bad casting or terrible scripting, Affleck and de Armas are inert when it comes to on-screen chemistry. They’re also saddled with a nonsensical screenplay that never makes you feel much of anything for these two weirdos. – Tara Bennett

From our review: While Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore finally makes Dumbledore canonically gay, it does little else of note, remaining scattered across half a dozen inconsequential subplots for most of its runtime. It looks drab and feels like it was made by people who want to leave its magical premise behind, even though the series refuses to have anything resembling grown-up politics or perspectives. – Siddhant Adlakha

From our review: Green Lantern: Beware My Power leans into the cosmic scale Green Lantern stories are capable of by drawing from two major comic book arcs. Unfortunately, writers Ernie Altbacker and John Semper and director Jeff Wamester can’t actually live up to their grand ambitions, failing to do those storylines justice while also robbing John Stewart of a satisfying backstory by using the film to introduce too many other characters. – Samantha Nelson

From our review: The King’s Daughter is a series of scenes edited together that has no idea what movie it ultimately wants to be. What should, and could, have been a sweet fairytale for tweens is a movie that is often too dour and existential for kids to enjoy and then too cheaply made and dumbed down for adults to take seriously. Only Kaya Scodelario rises above the mess, working hard to try and craft an earnest and accomplished heroine that is by far too interesting for the rest of the boring dolts in the story. – Tara Bennett

From our review: The Mean One is a string of on-screen letdowns that wastes its still befuddlingly risky parody potential. Stacking The Mean One against Terrifier 2 — both David Howard Thornton vehicles, both trying their luck theatrically — is like watching a “Do This, Not That” lesson in Slasher Appreciation 101. Did I chuckle at a few lines that twist Dr. Seuss’ innocence into saucy wickedness, or find Krystle Martin momentarily charming as a strong-like-bull final girl? No lies; there are a handful of moments that strike a smile. That said, enjoyment is fleeting like the glee of biting into candy only to find, seconds later, that it’s black licorice flavor. The Mean One is a brand name experiment like 2019’s The Banana Splits Movie or the upcoming Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey that seems based around being first to market — a humbug mentality that eviscerates whatever ho-ho-horrific entertainment might otherwise exist. – Matt Donato

From our review: Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a frustratingly lifeless drama masquerading as a supernatural thriller. No scares will be found here as the film drags out its far-too-long runtime to tell a story that really isn’t worth watching. Some solid performances by Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell give us a glimpse at a tender friendship that transcends generational barriers. But even so, there’s little to really sink your teeth into, with over-sentimentality trumping anything approaching a real story. A rote, by-the-book plot fails to elevate this adaptation, leaving it as little more than a short story stretched out into a not-very-scary, not-very-dramatic non-horror movie. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone shows some early promise, but simply fails to do anything with it. The only scary part is Harrigan’s potential roaming charges. – Ryan Leston

From our review: My Policeman isn’t anywhere near as compelling as it should be with a distractingly below-average story and a painful central performance from Harry Styles. Everything about My Policeman is irritatingly mediocre, featuring a collection of not-very-tense moments that should have evoked, well, something. David Dawson and Emma Corrin do a lot of heavy lifting to bring the film up to par, with Dawson’s perspective on this tale of forbidden love as a high point. Still, it never develops beyond a surface-deep look at the lack of gay rights in the U.K., and it actually says very little about it. My Policeman is underwhelming in every way, from its plodding script to its woefully sub-par performance from Styles. Better call the fuzz. – Ryan Leston

From our review: A lopsided supernatural dramedy about the discovery of the afterlife, Next Exit features committed lead performances from Rahul Kohli and Katie Parker as strangers on a suicidal road trip, but it fails to even use most of its own ideas, let alone meaningful connect them. – Siddhant Adlakha

From our review: More concerned with plot than meaning, Sylvester Stallone’s superhero film Samaritan hinges on a predictable reveal, and not much else. A mechanical retread of better movies and ideas. – Siddhant Adlakha

From our review: The Twin wastes its desolate location, talented cast, and strong opening in a meandering story that hinges on a last act reveal that doesn’t pay off. Teresa Palmer and Steven Cree are much better than the story they are given, and while they try, they can’t get past the glaring issues with the script and its plot-focused formulas to make this twisty tale land in a satisfying way. – Tara Bennett

From our review: Umma isn’t scary, but the themes behind it are terrifying as it deals with generational trauma and guilt. Though the cultural references run deep, it’s overstuffed with symbolic imagery that is never fully explained. Though Oh and Stewart give solid performances, the tone and tension of the story ends up being choppy and underwhelming. – Laura Sirikul

From our review: A low-energy comedy remade from a French farce, The Valet tries (and fails) to inject an absurd story of stardom and fake romance with added commentary and sentiment. Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving lead a more than capable cast, but they can’t overcome the film’s sluggish length and disconnected story. – Siddhant Adlakha

From our review: Bring It On: Cheer or Die is everything a competent slasher shouldn’t be, even a gateway slasher. It’s cornily bloodless, inexcusably moodless, devoid of genre investment, and will have to be scraped from the bottom of this year’s Halloween movie barrel. Rebekah McKendry’s involvement excited me because she’s proven both as a filmmaker and journalist that she knows horror — false hope, I’m afraid. A twisted trick played on slasher movie appreciators who howled at the concept (like myself) presents what has to be the worst Bring It On franchise entry to date (I confessedly haven’t kept up with the Worldwide Cheersmacks or Fight to the Finishes). Bring It On: Cheer or Die deserves no redemption as this Disney Lite wannabe that never steps a single move in synch with the horror genre, botching its landing worse than Candice in Final Destination 5. – Matt Donato

From our review: Maneater torpedoes an underwater thriller formula that many think to be foolproof, only furthering the reality that shark cinema isn’t indebted to its most basic ingredients. Hungry sharks, dead people — but what about sharks with visual appeal, deaths that mean something, and a story worth telling? Justin Lee doesn’t attempt a fool’s errand, but execution fails even to impress alongside the guppies of this frequently underestimated subgenre. Whatever moments of B-movie absurdity are present — Trace Adkins quoting shark classics, the ‘80s porno soundtrack during sexy swim time, two-piece heroines who die uselessly — find themselves unamusingly obsolete given the entire tail-spinning experience. When you can’t even take time to reshoot a boat docking without turning to computer animation, maybe reconsider the entire voyage? – Matt Donato

From our review: Neither polished enough to be engaging drama, nor campy or exploitative enough to be effective horror, They/Them is a plodding, tensionless, and ultimately cowardly movie. Even if it had something worthwhile to say, it would have no idea how to say it. – Siddhant Adlakha

From our review: One of the worst, most soulless prestige pictures in years, Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light is a dull movie about nothing in particular, despite its central romance (which becomes quickly scattered), its musings about the power of cinema (which crop up and disappear at random), and the charged political backdrop of Margaret Thatcher’s Britain (the less said the better). – Siddhant Adlakha

