These at-home activities are fun for your kids and good for the

Environmentally-conscious parents are constantly seeking innovative ways to teach sustainability to their kids. From setting a positive, eco-friendly example at home to doing fun, DIY projects that help teach kids sustainability, there are tons of ways for parents to create an environment that’s good for the environment. As Green Living host Lauren Singer (@trashisfortossers) puts it, “Parenting and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

For moms and dads looking to take on a more sustainable parenting style, Singer has you covered with some easy-to-implement strategies and suggestions.

Swap Hand-Me-Downs With Other Parents In Your Community

“Children grow so quickly, and that means they’ll constantly need and grow into new items,” explains the host. Swapping things like clothes, toys, strollers and car seats with fellow parents is a great way to reduce your ecological footprint while also saving you money.

Introduce Sustainability To Your Kids Early On Using DIY Games And Activities

“As a parent, it’s likely that you’ll be the first person introducing the idea of conservation and sustainability to your little one, so why not make it fun?” asks Singer. Doing DIY projects around the house with your kids is a great, fun way to introduce eco-friendly concepts to them at a young age. One such activity that Singer loves is making your own DIY play-dough, which doesn’t involve having to purchase plastic containers and is totally compostable.

To make the play-dough, take one cup of flour, two teaspoons of cream of tartar, and ⅓ cup of salt, and mix in a bowl. Next, in a smaller bowl, add one tablespoon of vegetable oil to one cup of water. Heat a pan on medium-low, add the liquid ingredients followed by the dry ingredients, then stir occasionally until the dough starts to solidify. Once it’s done, remove it from the pan and put it in a bowl to cool. When it’s cool, use your favorite natural coloring like turmeric or matcha powder to add some pop, and your homemade play-dough is ready!

Other fun activities that teach sustainability and encourage an appreciation for the environment, according to Singer, include growing a garden, pressing flowers, making collages using plants and flowers, or painting rocks.

Pack Lunches Using Reusable Containers

Another great way to implement sustainability into your kids’ daily lives is to pack their lunch using reusable containers, like those found in the Package Free Airtight Stainless Steel Bundle. The containers are a stylish, eco-friendly way to transport lunch, and they’re also perfect for storing your homemade play-dough from above!

