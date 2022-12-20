“They’re literally getting paid to promote this s**t” – Rennae

Rennae Stubbs, who has been outspoken in her objection to pickleball, recently outlined her views on tennis players investing in the new sport.

Pickleball is a new sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Pickleball has received backing from a number of athletes, including Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Andy Murray and John Isner. Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios and Kim Clijsters have all invested in the sport.

She had earlier taken to Twitter to express her feelings about tennis players investing in Pickleball, declaring that she would not invest in a pickleball franchise and would never watch the sport on television. On the latest episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, she elaborated on her reasons for making the Twitter comment.

“Just to let everyone know, I will NOT be investing in a Pickleball franchise & will never turn a tv on to watch Pickleball. I would rather watch pain dry. Why all these tennis players think Pickleball is worth investing in & not the game that made them all the $$$ is beyond me,” wrote Rennae Stubbs on Twitter.

She claimed that she believes tennis players are being paid to promote pickleball and that if they were investing their own money, they could build tennis courts or make charitable donations. She also referred to pickleball as the ‘NFT of tennis’.

“I’m like why can’t you put your money or your supposed money, I’m feeling certain all over these tennis players not putting their own money in, they are like literally getting paid to promote this shit and if they’re putting their own money in, it is even worse. The money I think could be invested in kids programs, go into wherever you’re from, go and donate some money, some cash, build a tennis court. What is the cost of tennis court? 10 grand, 15 to 20? That’s probably what these people are paying to be part of the NFT of sports, football,” said Stubbs.

