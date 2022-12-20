“This thing called love”: Tall husband and short wife melt hearts

Photos of a couple have been making the rounds online and many netizens found the couple very beautiful

In the photos, the couple posed together and their height difference was easily spotted by netizens who came across them

Reacting to the photos, social media users gushed over the couple as some ladies expressed love for taller men

A cute couple has melted the hearts of netizens after their adorable photos surfaced on social media.

The height difference between the young man and his wife stirred massive reactions online.

Tall husband and short wife

Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

While the man is very tall, his lover on the other hand is a bit short, and this made their height difference so glaring in the photos.

One of the photos shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut showed the couple posing beside their cute child.

Social media reactions

Sneezemankind said:

“Their daughter’s name gotta be OmoTOLA.”

Agentteepee wrote:

“Wow what a distance relationship, In short, I wish them long life and happiness. Tbh, I’m not kidding.”

Salamirotimi stated:

“Not everyone loves long-distance relationship.”

Obaksolo reacted:

“This thing called LOVE ehn. If e knack you ehn.”

Larrygoesgroovy stated:

“You don’t talk about somebody’s wife like that smh get sense.”

Miss_myunique wrote:

“I like tall guys who are considerate with short girls like us.”

Everything_queensley’s said:

“Long distance relationship. God bless their home.”

Big_bank_dc asked:

“Is it that the girl is too short or the guy is too tall I’m confused.”

Nef3rtari remarked:

“Wow. No need to go on her knees.”

Dakkilola stated:

“Long distance relationship. I know you are tired of dating. Follow and Dm me to meet your match. That is all I will say.”

Nnenna_blinks_ added:

“Normally Brief girls love tall men. But I no sure say na this kind long distance tall. God bless their little family.”

Watch the video below:

Couple with height difference break record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple has proven that love can overcome any hurdles after the Guinness World Records book officially recognised their union.

James and Chloe Lusted, who got married in 2016, were recognised in June 2021 after breaking the record for the greatest height differential of a married couple. The record they broke is specifically for marriages between different sexes in which the woman is taller. According to 33-year-old James, who is an actor and presenter, he never thought he would get married while growing up.

On the other hand, Chloe said that her type has always been taller men, but it changed when she met James and fell for him. Chloe divulged that she was concerned about what people would say about their relationship when they started dating in late 2013.

Source: Legit.ng