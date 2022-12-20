Time Team legend Tony Robinson to return to host iconic Channel 4

Time Team presenter Tony Robinson is set for a comeback on the archaeology hit show thanks to a self-funded new broadcast online. Programme bosses have confirmed the exciting return of the actor-turned-TV host for a collection of new special programmes for their YouTube channel. He was replaced by Dr Gus Casely-Hayford earlier this year, as the show moved to the online platform.

The long-running teatime show was a staple on Sunday nights for 17 years before being taken off air in 2011.

When asked about his return, the Blackadder actor said: “It’s fantastic to be back! Time Team is part of the family to me and this really feels like coming home.”

Discussing the new offerings, Tony continued: “I’ve loved watching the new episodes as a fan. Gus and the team are doing a fantastic job of continuing Time Team’s legacy.

“It’s wonderful to see the next generation taking up the torch and inspiring others with our shared passion for archaeology.”

