Timex becomes the official timekeeper of Metaverse

Today Timex, the #1 selling watch brand*, launches a unique and interactive experience that will have players ready to “Race Against TimeX” in Fortnite, one of the most popular video games in the world. The challenge has players competing in multiple races against time – in a watch-infused virtual world where watches symbolize empowerment by providing players with additional speed and powers that give them a competitive edge

“Timex has been a disruptor for nearly 170 years, we have history in the unexpected,” says Shari Fabiani, Sr. Vice President, Brand & Creative at Timex Group. “As the official timekeeper of the metaverse, we’re playing with the concept of time and merging analog technology with a digital world within one of the world’s most popular multiplayer online games, Fortnite. Timex has ventured into the metaverse before and now we are going full throttle into gaming, with additional virtual, immersive experiences, and entry into web3 coming soon.”

The brand had partnered with many popular names to make its one-of-a-kind island, a welcoming attraction in the game, offering gamers a chance to connect the virtual world with real life experiences. These partnerships include an official pre-show countdown partnership with Wave’s live, virtual, and interactive Justin Bieber concert and Amaze VR’s Megan The Stallion VR Concert Tour. Virtual Timex watches will be adorned by the avatars of users, providing them special VR hand tracking capabilities. The challenge will have players competing in multiple races against time in a watch-infused virtual world where watches symbolize empowerment by providing players with additional speed and powers that give them a competitive edge.

The collaboration will be supported with a fully integrated campaign, bridging the virtual world with real life experiences, such as in-game giveaways, partnerships including gamer influencers Parker Locke, Sushi Bae, SypherPK, YouTube Star Ali-A and Gen Z style icon and Fortnite enthusiast Landon Barker.

“For me, time spent playing Fortnite is time well spent because it is one of the ways I can be with my friends without all of the superficial stuff that can get in the way of connection,” said Landon Barker. “I am excited to partner with Timex, I love their watches and Fortnite so for me this was a perfect match.”

Race Against TimeX includes 6 mini-games, each pitting players against time, with challenges including water rising, walls closing, floors breaking, players dodging sequencer waves and finding their way across a precarious path in the dark. Players can purchase power-ups, with fantastical watches transferring special powers to the players’ wrists, giving them extra speed and other abilities as they try to complete all 6 mini-games in the fastest times.

Timex first entered the metaverse with innovative partnerships that included an official pre-show countdown partnership with Wave’s live, virtual, and interactive Justin Bieber concert and AmazeVR’s Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert Tour, “Enter The Hottieverse,” with virtual Timex watches added to the wrists of each user’s avatar using special VR hand tracking capabilities. Now in “Race Against TimeX,” Timex offers their most interactive, virtual experience to date, with more initiatives planned, further positioning Timex at the forefront of the metaverse.

Timex teamed up with best-in-class partners to bring “Race Against TimeX” to fruition, including MetabrandsTM, a metaverse agency for brands, SuperAwesome, an Epic Games company, that assisted with digital engagement among GenZ gamers, and Beyond Creative, a leading developer of Fortnite Creative games.

To play “Race Against TimeX,” go to Fortnite, choose “Creative” mode, select “Play” and input the “Island Code.” Fortnite can be played for free on PC, PlayStation (4 and 5), Xbox One (S, X, and Series X or S), Nintendo Switch, and Android mobile devices.