To Avoid Situationships, Tinder Will Now Let You Add Relationship

Because no-one wants to be caught in a situationship that isn’t going anywhere, dating app Tinder will now let you add relationship goals to your profile to alert potential suitors to what you’re after.

We’ve likely all been there: you’ve been seeing someone for a month (or more), been intimate, met their friends, spent time discussing their goals and future plans, and yet, as soon as an outsider asks what you might be to one another, you blush so hard you could set a wall alight. What are we? Three words that have the potential to send any two people careening off the nearest cliff faster than Thelma and Louise. And yet, for all it’s built up to be, it’s also a fair question – one that anyone who wants to move towards something more secure and stable by way of a relationship needs to answer and discuss.

In recent times however, it’s hard not to find yourself in a strange limbo period even after months of dating someone. Now that more of us are meeting potential suitors online thanks to the ease of dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, the desire to settle down seems pushed even further into the future. With so much variety and choice available with the mere swipe of the finger, choosing instead to focus on one person can be a tall ask. But as many people look to find love and a relationship, Tinder is doing all it can to avoid the rise of situationships by adding a new feature to profiles.

The dating platform announced the launch of a new feature called Relationship Goals, which now allows suitors to outline what they’re looking for when it comes to dating. To use the function, users simply need to head to their settings where they can choose from six options, including long-term partner; long-term, open to short, short-term, open to long, short-term fun, new friends, or still figuring it out.

Each week, a prompt will pop up to ask users if their chosen goal is still what they want. They will also be able to see what potential matches have selected to ensure that values align and they’re both after the same things. As Kyle Miller, Vice President of Core Product at Tinder, explained, the new feature will allow singles to be more intentional with whom they choose to spend their time and pursue a relationship with.

“Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with. In fact, 72 per cent of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want,” said Miller. “Relationship Goals gives members more control over their interactions and allows them to match with more intention, without missing out on a connection they wouldn’t have made anywhere else.”

It comes after Hinge launched a similar feature, whereby users can include a “relationship type” to their profile, where they describe if they are looking for a non-monogamous relationship, monogamy or are unsure of what they are comfortable with. That revelation will now sit alongside such details as your age or occupation. Both signal a shift in the dating apps as they look to help people find exactly what it is they are looking for and remove the stigma associated with non-monogamy as they allow people to have conversations around it.

So, 2023 could just be the year you find love. Or at the very least, thanks to the help of Tinder and Hinge, you should be able to avoid an unwanted situationship.