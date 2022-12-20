“Tom is nuts” – Martina Navratilova amused by Tom Cruise’s

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova is very active on her social media platforms and is quite vocal in expressing her views on several topics like politics, entertainment, sports, and gender equality.

She recently marveled at the bravery of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise while sharing a clip from his upcoming film Mission Impossible 7. In the clip, Cruise, who is known for his highly dangerous stunts in movies, can be seen riding his motorcycle off a cliff.

Navratilova called the 60-year-old actor “nuts” jokingly while also commending him on his bravery.

“Tom is nuts!!!! Also brave!” Martina Navratilova tweeted.

"Tom is nuts!!!! Also brave!" Martina Navratilova tweeted.

