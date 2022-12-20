Tottenham could lose Antonio Conte in January as boss receives

Antonio Conte could make up his mind to leave Tottenham Hotspur in January if his ambitions aren’t matched in the transfer market. Spurs are pressing forward with their attempts to tie the Italian head coach down to a new contract, but next month could prove crucial to their success.

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham are ready to reward Conte’s work at the club so far with a pay rise worth £1million per year, increasing his annual salary to around £16m. The 53-year-old’s current deal in north London expires at the end of the season, though there is an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Despite Spurs’ enticing offer, financial gain isn’t the be-all and end-all of Conte’s decision on his future. He wants the club to prove they share his ambition after a promising start to his tenure by continuing to back him with new players in the upcoming transfer windows.

Tottenham hope a £1m-a-year pay rise would be enough to convince Conte, already one of the world’s best-paid coaches, to commit his future to the club. But his family are still living in Italy and, of course, also a significant factor in his thinking – an issue that wasn’t present during his successful stint as Inter Milan boss before he took over the reins at Spurs.

