Trend Micro joins forces with SCCC Alibaba Cloud to strengthen

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Cloud Computing Company (SCCC) Alibaba Cloud to protect the enterprises of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from the evolving threat landscape and to promote the localization of cybersecurity solutions in Saudi Arabia.

During a special ceremony at the inauguration of Trend Micro’s MEA HQ in Riyadh, SCCC Alibaba Cloud’s Chief Executive Officer, Eng.Talal Albakr, and Trend Micro’s Area Vice President and Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, signed the agreement in the presence of His Excellency Haytham Alohali, Vice Minister, Ministry of Communications, and Information Technology.

In 2022, Alibaba Cloud became the world’s first hyperscale cloud provider to enter the Saudi Arabian market, offering its services through Saudi Cloud Computing Company (SCCC). SCCC Alibaba Cloud and Trend Micro will collaborate to provide cutting edge solutions that benefit the customers of both companies. Together, they will share cybersecurity best practices, insights and explore opportunities for hosting Trend Micro’s innovative data lake in Saudi Arabia. The data lake will allow Trend Micro and its partners to offer advanced threat defense solutions from inside Saudi Arabia. The two organizations will also work together on the localization of cybersecurity solutions and practices across the kingdom.

“SCCC Alibaba Cloud is committed to enhancing collaborations with partners in various markets to provide tailormade cloud solutions that will empower businesses across industries and help them to thrive in the digital age,” said Eng. Talal Albakr, Chief Executive Officer, SCCC Alibaba Cloud. “With the advent of technology and accelerated digital transformation, our partnership with Trend Micro will go a long way in supporting enterprises across Saudi Arabia in navigating the evolving threat landscape.”

“Trend Micro is committed to protecting the digital transformation journeys of Saudi Arabia’s enterprises and communities,” said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Area Vice President and Managing Director, Trend Micro, Middle East and Africa. “Today we take another major step as we embark on a new journey of innovation and partnership with SCCC Alibaba Cloud. The threat actor is becoming more sophisticated by the moment, and we will do everything in our capacity to empower the kingdom’s organizations so that they can continue to thrive in the new digital era.”

