TSB fined £50mn for failures after IT upgrade

UK regulators have fined TSB Bank nearly £50mn for failures in risk management and governance after technical issues from an IT upgrade hit branches and blocked customers from its services.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority fined the UK bank £48.7mn for failures that included the management of outsourcing risks relating to a 2018 technology revamp.

Technical failures in the system blocked clients from accessing banking services, the regulators said in a statement on Tuesday.

TSB, owned by Spain’s Sabadell, updated its systems in April 2018 and immediately experienced technical failures, leading to disruption of services. A “significant” proportion of its 5.2mn customers were affected.

It took TSB eight months to return to “business as usual”, the regulators said. TSB has paid £32.7mn in redress to customers who were affected.

“The failings in this case were widespread and serious, which had a real impact on the day-to-day lives of a significant proportion of TSB’s customers, including those who were vulnerable,” said Mark Steward, FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight.

TSB chief executive Robin Bulloch said: “We’d like to apologise again to TSB customers who were impacted by issues following the technology migration in 2018. We worked hard to put things right for customers then and have since transformed our business.”