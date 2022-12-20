Twitch breaks his knee raging at Call of Duty Warzone – Dexerto

A Twitch streamer’s game of Call of Duty Warzone ended in disaster after he got so heated he ended up breaking his knee, but the good news is he’s going to be okay.

It’s not uncommon to see streamers get overly excited while in the midst of gaming. We’ve seen players break keyboards, desks and even put themselves in excruciating pain.

During a game of Call of Duty Warzone back in 2021, Twitch streamer TheDannyHammer died and stood up to yell at his teammate for not pushing with him. In a split second, he toppled over and began crying in pain.

“I broke my f**king leg!” he screamed. “Sh*t. It’s f**king broken. Holy f**k!”

Unbelievably, he managed to stop the stream, but only after he apologized to his viewers for having to do so. Despite the horrific accident, however, TheDannyHammer is going to be okay.

Twitch streamer recovers after breaking knee playing Warzone

A year after the incident, FullSquadGaming reporter Jake Lucky was happy to announce that TheDannyHammer would be okay.

“I am happy to report that TheDannyHammer is going to have a full recovery, but buckled under the pressure this time,” he said.

The accident, which happened at a military barracks, was actually quite the spectacle for his whole command. According to Danny, he had to do an injury report and his commanding officer was quite concerned about the ordeal.

“The CO showed his kids and told them they weren’t allowed to play COD anymore,” he revealed.

Hopefully, the streamer can go the rest of his life without another knee injury, especially considering how rage-inducing Warzone can be.