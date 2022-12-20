Ukraine: Putin ‘trying to deflect responsibility for military

‘I want peace’: Nine-year-old Ukrainian refugee in England shares her Christmas wish

New footage shows Russian president Vladimir Putin likely trying to “deflect responsibility” for failures in the war in Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defence on Tuesday shared how Putin was filmed on 16 December “meeting with a number of senior military officers including Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov”.

It added how the “choreographed” meeting was likely intended to “demonstrate collective responsibility for the special military operation” and “deflect Putin’s responsibility for military failure, high fatality rates and increasing public disatisfaction from mobilisation”.

It comes as Putin made the first rare admission that fighting with Ukrainian troops is “extremely difficult” in areas it annexed illegally from the Volodymyr Zelensky administration.

“Yes, it is difficult for you now. The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult,” he said during Moscow’s Security Services Day.

On the war front lines, a Russian artillery offensive struck 25 towns and villages around Bakhmut and Avdiivka along with another northeastern town Kupiansk.