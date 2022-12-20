Ukraine updates: Germany slams Iran over drones for Russia – DW

Germany has criticized Iranian arms deliveries to Russia and objects to the supplyng of weapons that havee aided Moscow, prolonged the conflict and caused more harm on Ukraine.

Antje Leendertse, Germany’s ambassador to the UN, told the United Nations Security Council, “Iranian combat drones have given Russia additional means to attack civilian infrastructure and terrorize Ukrainian civilians.”

Leendertse urged the Council to heed Kyiv’s pleas to investigate Tehran’s role in the conflict.

The United States has accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of “apparently yielding to Russian threats” by not sending officials to Ukraine to inspect loitering munitions debris collected by the Ukrainians.

Russia has denied its forces have used drones supplied by Iran and said, as a result, there is no mandate for the UN to send investigators to Ukraine.

Iran has acknowledged it had supplied Moscow with such flying robots, but said they were delivered before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which got underway on February 24.

UN chief Guterres said the accusation that Iran had supplied Russia with drones used in Ukraine was being looked at “in the broader picture of everything we are doing in the context of the war to determine if and when we should” send officials to investigate.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, December 20.

Zelenskyy says Russia will soon have lost 100,000 soldiers in Ukraine

Russian forces have already lost nearly 100,000 soldiers since the invasion of Ukraine began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

“So far it’s close to 99,000 soldiers, in a few days the occupier’s losses will increase to 100,000,” Zelenskyy said. “And for what? No one in Moscow has an answer to that and will not [in the future] have it.”

Tuesday marks the 300th day of the war in Ukraine. Russia attacked the neighboring country on February 24.

IMF approves program for Ukraine to help promote donor financing

The International Monetary Fund said it has approved a four-month program for Ukraine aimed at maintaining economic stability following Russia’s invasion of the country, and helping promote donor financing.

It said the so-called Program Monitoring with Board involvement (PMB) was approved by the IMF’s management on December 9 and discussed by its executive board on Monday, adding that it will help Ukraine implement prudent policies and “catalyze” external financing.

“Large and predictable external financial support will be critical for the success of the authorities’ strategy, and frontloaded disbursements would help address strains in early 2023,” IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said in a statement.

Gavin Gray, the IMF’s mission chief for Ukraine, said the IMF estimates the country will need between $40 billion (€37.8 billion) and $57 billion (€53.8 billion) in external financing in 2023.

The IMF will not make any loans itself but hopes the PMB will help boost confidence among donor nations to support Ukraine.

Guterres ‘not optimistic’ but ‘strongly hopeful’ about possble peace talks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is “not optimistic about the possibility of effective peace talks in the immediate future” but he “strongly” hopes for an end to the conflict in 2023.

During his annual end-of-year press conference in New York, Guterres called for everything possible to be done to halt the most devastating conflict in Europe since World War II.

On Monday, the EU reached an agreement on a gas price cap at €180 per megawatt hour. However, concerns remained about its impact on gas supplies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. You can read more about it here.

