Under The Mistletoe: Netflix’s 10 Best Christmas Romances

Holiday romances are a phenomenon unto themselves. They take a familiar romance trope and set it during Christmas, the most magical time of the year. Romance is heightened at Christmas because the holiday is all about giving and sharing love. Thoughtful gifts under the tree show people they care, mistletoe encourages couples to kiss, and families gathered round the fire are the perfect setting for a proposal.





Christmas levels up any romance, making it just that much sweeter, more spectacular, more special somehow. Watching Christmas romances are a great way for audiences to feel the warmth and sentiment of the season. Netflix has a wide catalog of holiday romances, some better than others. These Christmances are among the best.

10/10 ‘Dash & Lily’ (2020)

Dash (Austin Abrams) is a bit of a cynic and an anti-Christmas grump, but when he meets Lily (Midori Francis), he can’t resist getting tangled in the romance of the season. Lily is full of whimsy and life, and she lures him into getting to know each other via a notebook they trade dares and desires in, passing it back and forth through secret locations across New York City.

Dash & Lily is an 8-episode series, and worth the investment. The episodes just fly by, leaving nothing but tinsel and candy canes in their wake. Abrams has that leading man smolder down pat, and Francis is as luminescent as the star on top of the tree.

9/10 ‘The Knight Before Christmas’ (2019)

Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens) may not believe in fairy tales, but when handsome knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) arrives from 700 years ago, she’s surprisingly game to help him break his curse with a Christmas Eve quest.

These two may be from different centuries, but they bond over watching Netflix Christmas movies and by kneading bread so suggestively it leaves viewers blushing. The Knight Before Christmas may be a little schmaltzy, but it’s also cozy, sweet, and perfect for this season’s streamings.

8/10 ‘The Holiday Calendar’ (2018)

Dressing like an elf to photograph kids on Santa’s lap isn’t exactly Abby’s (Kat Graham) dream job, but it pays the bills. In The Holiday Calendar, Abby’s best friend Josh (Quincy Brown) is back in town, which helps ease the pain of the recent loss of her grandmother, who left her an antique advent calendar as her Christmas inheritance. The calendar seems to predict the future with small gifts that point Abby toward new love interest, Ty (Ethan Peck).

The Holiday Calendar is a low-angst love story. Graham is absurdly talented and her chemistry with Brown feels natural and authentic. Together, they elevate the material. The story features a warm and supportive social circle, including a wonderful turn by Ron Cephas Jones as Gramps. Watching with mulled wine and faux fur lined slippers is optional but recommended.

7/10 ‘Single All The Way’ (2021)

Like so many people around the holidays, Peter (Michael Urie) in Single All The Way dreads going home for the holidays to be bombarded with questions about his single status. In the grand tradition of romance tropes, Peter convinces best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to go home with him, posing as his boyfriend. Little does he know that his mother has a blind date waiting for him, who just happens to be her hunky fitness trainer James (Luke Macfarlane).

Urie ably leads a charming extended cast, including icons Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Coolidge. The script is better than average for a romance, with actual, genuine laughs built in and thanks to a mother who dubs herself ‘Christmas Carol,’ the holiday cheer and setting are top-notch. A movie with three heartthrobs is just the gift that audiences deserve, and a gay Christmas romance is even more rare and welcome.

6/10 ‘Love Hard’ (2021)

Natalie (Nina Dobrev) has terrible dating luck in Love Hard, which she spins into a lucrative career writing about her bad dates. Realizing that L.A. may have a high ratio of narcissists, she widens her net to catch fish from across the country and finds a great guy named Josh who lives in Lake Placid. When she surprises him for the holidays, she finds she’s been catfished. Josh (Jimmy O. Yang) is not as advertised, but the handsome guy from his profile picture, Tag (Darren Barnet) is readily available and lives just down the street.

Since Natalie blasphemously professes that she dislikes Josh’s favorite Christmas movie Love Actually, because it’s about it’s about people falling in love based on looks, she’s about to have an identity crisis choosing between handsome dreamboat Tag or the guy whose personality lured her to Lake Placid in the first place.

5/10 ‘Happiest Season’ (2020)

Abby (Kristen Stewart) doesn’t love Christmas in Happiest Season, but her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) sure does, so Abby spontaneously decides to join her at her family Christmas and plans to propose over they turkey dinner. What Abby doesn’t realize is that Harper isn’t out to her parents, who are critical, controlling perfectionists who have forced their children to hide parts of themselves.

A queer holiday romance is rare enough, but Happiest Season takes an authentic approach that doesn’t gloss over difficulties. Christmas can be challenging for members of the LGBTQ community. Many, like Abby and Harper, are forced back into the closet while spending time with family, while others may not be welcome to family events at all. Dan Levy steals scenes amid an impressive cast including Alison Brie, Mary Holland, and Aubrey Plaza. Even drag queens Ben DeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon make an appearance in a romance that avoids easy clichés and delves into the wide range emotions encountered during a simple visit home.

4/10 ‘Let It Snow’ (2019)

Teenage drama doesn’t pause for the holidays, and the teens in Let It Snow have a lot going on. Julie (Isabela Merced) meets a famous musician (Shameik Moore) whose presence doesn’t make up for a dying mother; Addie (Odeya Rush) is fighting with her bestie (Liv Hewson); awkward Tobin (Mitchell Hope) is crushing on tomboy Angie (Kiernan Shipka) hard; and Keon (Jacob Batalon) just wants to throw a party even though guests and booze are both in short supply.

Shipka is particularly charming, and the film has a couple of unexpectedly funny moments, including a wildly inclusive Nativity scene. Let It Snow spreads the Christmas cheer and finds enough love and romance to go around – no mistletoe necessary.

3/10 ‘Almost Christmas’ (2016)

The Meyer family is even more dysfunctional than usual, having recently lost their mother who was the glue who kept them together in Almost Christmas. But dad Walter (Danny Glover) insists they gather for Christmas anyway, the last they’ll celebrate in the family home. The siblings all bring their own drama and then make more besides.

The cast, including Mo’Nique, Gabrielle Union, Omar Epps, and Jessie T. Usher, sets a realistic expectation for Christmas that anyone will relate to. Like most real family gatherings, things don’t go perfectly. Grief complicates things. Sibling rivalries persist. Traditions come and go. And getting along for the holidays takes a Christmas miracle.

2/10 ‘A Castle For Christmas’ (2021)

in A Castle for Christmas, American bestselling author Sophie (Brooke Shields) escapes to Scotland for a holiday where she quickly falls in love… with the castle she’s staying in. It’s in much need of some care and attention (and a large influx of cash), which its grumpy owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes) can’t give it. Nor will he sell. Looking for a compromise, Sophie and Myles butt heads repeatedly, but true love finds a way.

The best part of A Castle For Christmas is Shields’ increasingly over the top outfits, which continually find new ways to offend plaid. Yards of plaid, a creaky old castle, beautiful Scottish scenery, and two 80s icons make for a uniquely set holiday movie with a later-in-life romance.

1/10 ‘Holiday In The Wild’ (2019)

When Kate’s son goes off to college in Holiday in the Wild, her husband surprises her with divorce papers rather than the African safari she’s been promised. Kate (Kristin Davis) visits Africa alone, where she meets dashing elephant conservationist Derek (Rob Lowe). Falling for the majestic creatures, Kate extends her trip, and Derek’s not so bad either.

Holiday In The Wild is big on elephants and low-key about Christmas, but it makes great use of the season of giving. With its big heart and eco messaging, this movie really captures the true meaning of the season.

