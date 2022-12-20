‘Very important’ jeans swap could leave you ‘looking younger’





Miranda Holder is a celebrity fashion coach who is known for her viral TikTok style videos which she shares with her audience of 87.5K followers on her page @themirandaholder. Speaking to Express.co.uk, she explained how a simple wardrobe swap could take years off your appearance.

Jeans are a wardrobe staple for most people, but the cut and style you opt for can go a long way in creating your overall look. In the 2010s, skinny was arguably the most popular cut of jeans for both women and men. However, in recent years slim-legged trousers have been overtaken by baggier fit jeans and Miranda warns the skinnier aesthetic could look “a little bit dated”. “Skinny jeans have sort of gone out,” said Miranda. “The skinny jean is a little bit dated as a look in general.” Instead, she recommends swapping to a looser fit pair of jeans or one with a wider cut around the ankle. She explained: “A wide leg is fabulous, if not then try a straight cut, a bit of a bootleg jean or even a flair. A mum jean is also a more contemporary and therefore a more youthful aesthetic.” READ MORE: The change Camilla should make or risk looking ‘unkempt and aged’

However, when deciding on a new pair of jeans, it isn’t just the style which is important, but also how well they fit your body. “The fit of your jeans is really important as well,” said Miranda. “Not just to look youthful, but just generally to look your best. If you’re looking your best you are then looking younger. So, making sure that your clothes fit is so important. “If you get it too small or too tight, then you look bigger than you are, and none of us are made the same. Having clothes that fit you well is just going to make you look more in proportion and be more flattering. “Then, you’re going to feel more energised, it will look more put together and therefore more contemporary and youthful in the long run.” DON’T MISS Expert shares simplest route to ‘healthy, smooth and plump’ skin [COMMENT]

When picking out your new jeans, it’s important to find a style that snugly from the waist all the way down to the knee, without being too tight or too baggy. And instead of following the latest fashion trends, Miranda believes it’s better to find what works best for you. “I in no way say you should be a slave to fashion,” said Miranda. “The bottom line is always if you feel great wear it. Rules are there to be broken, but there are some guidelines.” Experts from Stitchfix recommend following a basic guide when choosing your new denim. For those who want to show off their hips or have an athletic body type, a low-rise pair of jeans can be a great option. However, you should make sure they fit snuggly at the waist to avoid any gaps. A mid-rise is described as “the most figure-friendly rise out there” and is “comfortable for all body types, and a bit of a secret weapon for all of us who want a little more structure around our midsection”. High-rise jeans, on the other hand, are described as a “classic” fit to show off the waist.

How to find the right fit of jeans for your body Stitchfix has put together a handy guide to finding the right fit of jeans to “express your unique personal style” while complimenting your body. Boyfriend jeans Boyfriend jeans are a loose-fit style of jeans which Stitchfix recommends for people who identify as having an “apple” or an “athletic” shape. Straight leg jeans Straight-leg jeans are a great alternative for people who like a skinnier look but want to branch out from skinny jeans. “Hourglass, apple and athletic shapes will all rock a straight leg with style and grace,” said the experts. Bootcut jeans Bootcut jeans are a less dramatic version of a flare, still offering some width around the ankle. According to Stitchfix, hourglass and pear shapes will both look amazing in a bootcut. Flared jeans Flares can come in all shapes and sizes, with anything measuring more than 10 inches generally considered to be a bell bottom. “Flares look great on pear and hourglass shapes,” said Stitchfix. Skinny jeans While skinny jeans may not be on the catwalks at the moment, they are still a wardrobe favourite for many and are actually the best option for all body types, according to Stitchfix. “Despite the name, this jean has nothing to do with your figure,” said the experts. “It just means these jeans are the slimmest at your ankle compared to all other silhouettes. In fact, thanks to stretch denim, everyone should have a pair in their closet.”