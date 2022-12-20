War spills into Russia as Putin claims ‘US-made missiles’ downed

Vladimir Putin’s defence chiefs have claimed to have downed four US-made Harm anti-radar missiles over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. The Russian defence ministry offered no further details on the incident which the Pentagon has not confirmed. Back in August, the US did admit to providing Ukraine with Harm missiles which have a range of 30 miles and were equipped for use on the Ukrainian air forces’ Soviet-era jets. Weapons from the West have greatly boosted Kyiv’s ability to strike back at the Russian military and have helped Ukrainian forces seize back large swathes of the country. However, US strategic planners fear the use of American or western-supplied arms to launch attacks on Russian soil could escalate the conflict and see the war spill over into a large conflict between the nuclear-armed superpowers.

FOLLOW BELOW FOR MORE UPDATES…