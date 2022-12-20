Warzone 2 – 7 Changes That Would Take It From Good To Great

Warzone 2 retains much of what made the older edition of Warzone great but adds a few of its own tricks to distinguish itself from its predecessor, including AI enemies, a twist on the Gulag mechanic, and a couple of other surprises. It was built on a strong foundation, so it is no surprise that it hit the ground smoothly.





However, it could be so much better with just a few tweaks here and there. Because the game is regularly updated, perhaps some of the entries below will eventually be added to the game. Until that day, we’ll just have to deal with these imperfections.

THEGAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY

7/7 Different Gulag Map

The Gulag was a creative way to give players a second chance in the first Warzone. Warzone 2 keeps this feature but adds its own mechanics. Rounds are now two versus two, and an AI-superpowered enemy drops in after a short while to up the danger. While these are all acceptable and cool additions to the formula, the major problem is the actual map itself.

It’s asymmetrical and has a large ascent in the middle you always have to climb. Where the old Gulag was a prison shower that looked like it could have existed in real life, this one looks like it came from a paintball range.

6/7 No More Proximity Chat

This is one gripe that at least you can remedy by yourself if you want. You can turn off proximity chat on your end so you don’t hear other players, if you have no desire to do so. Be sure to turn off your microphones so they cannot hear you, and the problem is solved. Still, the game would be better off without it all.

There are more interesting, untested ways to get the same effect without having to actually hear other players. Perhaps their speech could be replaced by diegetic chatter that soldiers would actually do in the field. It would have the same effect of players giving away their position by talking while not risking any unpleasant communication.

5/7 Faster Starts To Rounds Or More Variety

Depending on what place you average in, you will see that startup a lot during any given play session. It is the same every time; the plane drops flares, your character walks up to the edge of the cargo hold, and then the camera pans out to let you jump. It gets tiring seeing it so many times over.

RELATED: All Handguns In Modern Warfare 2: Ranked

It would be nice if they switched it up more often with a larger variety of animations. Skins are sometimes silly, so why not give the intros to matches a little comedic flare once in a while? Think about fighting games where intros vary for every character and sometimes change depending on the specific matchup. If those games can do it, then so can Call of Duty.

4/7 The Ability To Shoot A Pistol While Dropping

Players posted some wild trick shot videos in the first Warzone because you could shoot your pistol in midair while freefalling from the plane. For some reason, you are not allowed to do this in the newest addition of Warzone. It is a strange exclusion since it is not like it was easy to exploit.

You had to be so accurate that getting killed by such a skilled player rarely happened. Sometimes Call of Duty games exclude features from prior games because of different game engines, but this game runs on an advanced version of the 2019 Modern Warfare that powered Warzone, so there’s no reason shooting while falling should not be here.

3/7 Clearer UI

Modern Warfare has a lot of content, so the menus can often look very busy. It is easy to get lost navigating the many game modes and products the game is trying to sell you. This confusion does not stop once you enter a Warzone round, either. The color coating from the older title is gone, and it is now harder to tell which weapons are rare finds or not.

RELATED: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Relatable Things Every Player Does

In a fast-paced game like Call of Duty, you want to be able to tell what is worth picking up and leaving immediately. Weapon stats are nuanced, so different doesn’t always mean better, but it should still have kept the old system anyway.

2/7 More For Dead Teammates To Do

If you are in a squad and you lose the Gulag, there is not much else for you to do except wait for your comrades to either lose or revive you.

We don’t exactly have the answer here, but it would be cool if there was something you could do in the meantime other than spectate on your team. It would not necessarily have to be something that affects the battle, but any sort of distraction would be cool. Instead, teammates spend their time pinging the map and saying “rez me, bro.”

1/7 Multiple Maps

It is no small feat to make a map for a game mode like this, and we respect that. It also takes time for the community to grow accustomed to the map. Still, it would be nice to have some options or for the playlist to switch up occasionally.

The older Warzone did this with the smaller prison island map, so it is reasonable to expect this sometime in the future. A newer map of a similar scale generally comes around too, but it generally means the older map’s destruction, which also happened in the first Warzone.

NEXT: Best Perks In Modern Warfare 2