Warzone 2 loadout drops now at buy stations in new Call of Duty

Warzone 2 loadout drops at buy stations are finally a reality as the Call of Duty battle royale game gets a fresh update from Infinity Ward and Activision co-creator Raven Software, bringing a fan-favourite feature from Warzone 1 – or rather, Warzone Caldera – back to the shooter, while Modern Warfare 2 season 1 Reloaded also sees new features.

The best Warzone 2 loadouts, until now, have been hard to get your hands on, since you need to wait for specific in-game events or, as of another recent update, purchase primary weapons for reduced rates at buy stations. Contrary to Warzone 1, now rebranded Warzone Caldera, you have not been able to purchase a full loadout for yourself across the Al Mazrah map, but that’s all about to change.

The best Warzone 2 sniper rifles, or whatever weapon cache you prefer, can now be called into the FPS game courtesy of the new loadout grenade, which is purchasable from any of the buy stations littered across the Warzone 2 map. We recommend the best Warzone 2 Lachmann 556 loadout, a perfect all-rounder for both close and mid-range combat, but with drops officially returning, you’re free to experiment.

“Have a holly, jolly Warzone 2,” writes Raven Software. “It’s the best time of the year. I don’t know if there’ll be snow, but have a loadout drop grenade, now available at buy stations across Al Mazrah.” If you want a loadout drop just for yourself, it will cost $8,000 CoD dollars. For a duos squad, the price is $16,000, then $24,000 for a trios squad, and $32,000 for a full four-person team.

Naturally, you’re going to want some more cash, so check out all the Warzone 2 strongholds and black sites to lay your hands on some loadout bucks. You’ll also need to know how to get Warzone 2 black site keys. Alternatively, check out the Modern Warfare 2 season 1 Reloaded update, which transforms how XP tokens work in the multiplayer shooter.